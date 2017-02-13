This cool, all-electric car is yours for Dh275,000

Dubai: California electric automaker Tesla is plugging into the UAE electricity grid with an investment of tens of millions of dollars to support the arrival of its new cars by summer, confirmed Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO on Monday.

Musk told reporters in a press conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai that Tesla is now taking orders for its electric vehicles that its most ardent followers have dubbed as game changers.

Supercharging stations

Two super-charging stations are now open in Dubai at the last Jebel Ali exit of Shaikh Zayed Road en route to Abu Dhabi, Musk said, with another open in Masdar City in the nation's capital to serve customers.

Five more super stations are planned for installation across the UAE by year end.

The high-powered charging stations will enable owners of the Model S car to fill-up with electricity within a few minutes for around $10 in the UAE as compared to $25-$30 for a similar-sized petrol-powered sedan, Musk said.

Known for his ambitious aspirations for space travel as founder of Space X, Musk said he chose UAE as the first Middle East country to host Tesla because he liked the country's goal to create 25 per cent of its national energy mix from solar power only by 2030.

UAE, a beacon: Musk

Calling the UAE a “beacon”, Musk said building a a new Tesla store and service centre in Dubai this year as well in Abu Dhabi in 2018 was backed by a good “gut feeling” that the UAE is on the right path to slash carbon emissions and reduce fossil fuels via higher renewable energy generation.

“I think it's a very smart decision for the long term. People will look back on this and say it was a really smart move,” Musk told reporters.

Musk was grilled by reporters as to whether Tesla batteries would hold up under the heat of the UAE where it can reach upwards of 50°C and commonly forces many traditional car owners to replace their car batteries every two or three years.

While acknowledging that in extreme heat, some Tesla cars may see a “10-15 per cent reduction in range”, Musk said Tesla technology has been rigorously tested in Death Valley, in the US – what he called the "hottest place on earth" – where his electric cars beat the heat.

He said Tesla car batteries were tested at 67 Celsius and that cars were driven hard in Death Valley at high noon in summer up steep roads followed by a diesel-powered tow truck.

In one instance, the truck broke down, but the electric car endured well, Musk quipped.

By the numbers

The Model S can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, making it the fastest such car in the world, Musk said.

It has a travel range of up to 632 km on on charge.



Price for the Model S car start from Dh275,000

Customisation of orders

Tesla on Monday will begin accepting online orders for Model S and Model X in the UAE.

Customers in the UAE can now visit the online design studio to customize and order the Tesla vehicle that best suits their lifestyle. First orders of Model S and Model X vehicles are expected to be delivered in Dubai this summer.

The launch of the UAE’s dedicated online platform is supported by a pop-up store in The Dubai Mall, Tesla Ranger service and a service centre now under construction near Interchange Two of Sheikh Zayed Road which will open in July.

The store will provide an opportunity for customers to experience Tesla and learn about the benefits of Tesla ownership. In addition to Dubai, Tesla will open a store and service centre in Abu Dhabi next year.

Tesla has designed the most sophisticated electric vehicle charging network in the world, the Supercharger and Destination charging network, so owners can travel wherever and whenever they want.

Locations of superchargers

Tesla has opened two Supercharging locations at The Last Exit in Jebel Ali and in Masdar City, allowing drivers to recharge their vehicles — in minutes rather than hours.

By the end of the year, Tesla will open five additional Supercharger locations, enabling long distance travel across every route into and out of the country.

The UAE is already home to a number of Tesla’s Destination chargers, which are available at 26 locations across the UAE, including hotels and shopping malls. Tesla will add more than 50 additional Destination charging locations by the end of the year.

With an industry leading NEDC range of up to 632 km, Tesla’s award-winning Model S is designed from the ground up to be the safest, most exhilarating car on the road.

Models

Model S delivers unparalleled performance through Tesla’s unique, all-electric powertrain and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.7 seconds.

Model X is the safest, fastest and most capable sport utility vehicle on the road. With standard all-wheel drive and up to 565 km of range (NEDC) on a single charge, Model X fits an active lifestyle and includes ample seating for seven adults and all of their gear.

Model X is incredibly fast, accelerating from zero to 100 kph in as quickly as 3.1 seconds.

Prices start from Dh275,000 (about $75,000) for Model S and Dh344,000 for Model X.

The mass-market Model 3, to roll out from late 2017, is priced at $35,000. But it has an order backlog of nearly 400,000 customers. Prospective buyers gave a $1,000 deposit to be able to get a hold of the first Models 3s out of Tesla's "Gigafactory" in Nevada.

Tesla produced 83,922 vehicles (both Model X + Model S) in 2016, from the company's Califnornia factory.