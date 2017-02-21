Tesla working on new Dubai service centre

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tesla working on new Dubai service centre

Facility to open in July will be on standby for the arrival of electric cars by summer

  • Tesla showroom opening soon on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • Tesla showroom opening soon on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: If you’re one of the lucky ones to have ordered a Tesla electric car after the company announced it was taking UAE orders starting February 13, you won’t have to worry about shipping it back to the US for servicing.

Construction crews are hard at work creating a new Tesla Motors service centre in Dubai, a first in the Middle East, on the sliproad northwest of Shaikh Zayed Road between Burj Khalifa metro station and Al Mazaya Centre.

When it opens in July, it will make UAE only the 22nd country in the world to have service centres able to service the new electric cars that are taking the world by storm.

Following confirmation by Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, at the World Government Summit last week that Tesla was setting up shop in the UAE, car enthusiasts are welcoming news the first cars will be shipped to Dubai by summer.

For now, the front of the Tesla service centre site is covered, with a large hoarding encouraging the curious to test drive the cars.

During a Dubai press conference, Musk told reporters that in addition to the arrival of new cars and the opening of the new service centre, the firm has already opened two super-charging stations in the UAE at the last Jebel Ali exit on Shaikh Zayed Road en route to Abu Dhabi and in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

“By the end of the year, Tesla will open five additional Supercharger locations, enabling long distance travel across every route into and out of the country. The UAE is already home to a number of Tesla’s Destination chargers, which are available at 26 locations across the UAE, including hotels and shopping malls. Tesla will add more than 50 additional Destination charging locations by the end of the year,” Tesla officials said in a statement.

The company said customers looking to explore the new lines of Model S and Model X can log on to www.tesla.com/en_AE for details.

“Customers in the UAE can now visit the online design studio to customise and order the Tesla vehicle that best suits their lifestyle. First orders of Model S and Model X vehicles are expected to be delivered in Dubai this summer,” the company said.

The launch of the UAE’s dedicated online platform is supported by a pop-up store in The Dubai Mall.

More from Transport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Masdar
follow this tag on MGNMasdar

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Masdar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Driving to the airport on Friday? Expect delays
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays