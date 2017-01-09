Students to make pledge not to use mobile phones while driving

Lt Gen Shaikh Saif, Shaikha Lubna, Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Maj Gen Dr Nasser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi and other officials at the launch of the campaign at Zayed University.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a new safe driving campaign targeting more than 200,000 students to pledge not to use their mobile phones while driving.

The campaign ‘Aqdar Drive Safely’ was launched yesterday by Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior l, at a ceremony at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi.

‘Aqdar Drive Safely’ targets young motorists advising them to drive safely, and avoid using their mobile phones while driving. The campaign targets 200,000 students and the members of the public.

The campaign also aims to reduce fatal traffic accidents, raise the level of awareness among youth motorists, engage with private and public partnerships, and develop social responsibility among society members.

Aqdar Drive Safely campaign will be held across universities in the UAE targeting students to raise their awareness about safe driving, and encourage them to participate and contribute to the campaign, by designing a road safety app or a sculpture, and developing creative and innovative ideas.

Students’ contribution to the campaign will be evaluated based on sustainability, design, and qualification, and will be honoured and awarded.

The campaign will launch on social media platforms and is open for students to enrol at www.aqdardrivesafely.com

The ceremony was attended by Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance and President of Zayed University, Shamma Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth and Major General Dr Naser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi, secretary general of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and the head of Supreme Committee of Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar.

According, to the Ministry of Interior statistics on traffic accidents resulting from use of mobile phones, show that 63 per cent of traffic accidents involve youth aged between 18 and 35, and 34 per cent of youth aged between 18 and 35 die in fatal traffic accidents.

Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar, in partnership with Nissan Middle East implemented the initiative, which is one of the several initiatives launched by the government accelerators team to curb fatal traffic accidents.

