Students to make pledge not to use mobile phones while driving

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Students to make pledge not to use mobile phones while driving

The campaign Adar Drive Safely targets youth motorists to avoid using phones while driving

Image Credit: WAM
Lt Gen Shaikh Saif, Shaikha Lubna, Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Maj Gen Dr Nasser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi and other officials at the launch of the campaign at Zayed University.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a new safe driving campaign targeting more than 200,000 students to pledge not to use their mobile phones while driving.

The campaign ‘Aqdar Drive Safely’ was launched yesterday by Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior l, at a ceremony at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi.

‘Aqdar Drive Safely’ targets young motorists advising them to drive safely, and avoid using their mobile phones while driving. The campaign targets 200,000 students and the members of the public.

The campaign also aims to reduce fatal traffic accidents, raise the level of awareness among youth motorists, engage with private and public partnerships, and develop social responsibility among society members.

Aqdar Drive Safely campaign will be held across universities in the UAE targeting students to raise their awareness about safe driving, and encourage them to participate and contribute to the campaign, by designing a road safety app or a sculpture, and developing creative and innovative ideas.

Students’ contribution to the campaign will be evaluated based on sustainability, design, and qualification, and will be honoured and awarded.

The campaign will launch on social media platforms and is open for students to enrol at www.aqdardrivesafely.com

The ceremony was attended by Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance and President of Zayed University, Shamma Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth and Major General Dr Naser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi, secretary general of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and the head of Supreme Committee of Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar.

According, to the Ministry of Interior statistics on traffic accidents resulting from use of mobile phones, show that 63 per cent of traffic accidents involve youth aged between 18 and 35, and 34 per cent of youth aged between 18 and 35 die in fatal traffic accidents.

Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar, in partnership with Nissan Middle East implemented the initiative, which is one of the several initiatives launched by the government accelerators team to curb fatal traffic accidents.

(The writer is Abu Dhabi based freelance journalist)

More from Transport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Transport

A change in Abu Dhabi speed limits?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish