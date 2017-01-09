Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight
There was no sign of Samuel L Jackson, but a snake on a plane led to the cancellation of a flight from Muscat to Dubai on Sunday.
“Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 from Muscat to Dubai on 8 January 2017, was cancelled due to a detection of a snake in the cargo hold prior to passengers boarding,” an airline spokesperson said.
“Engineering and cleaning teams are working to clear the aircraft to re-enter service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
As soon as the news hit, social media users were quick to make references to the 2006 action thriller Snakes on a Plane, starring Jackson.
In November last year, a metre-long snake was found aboard a Mexican airliner flying from Torreon to Mexico City.
The snake has since been retrieved and the aircraft as re-entered service, Emirates said on Monday afternoon.