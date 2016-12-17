Mobile
Shop for your grocery on the go

Smart Mall at four more metro stations; garments, electronics to be available

  • Four Smart Malls have opened at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank station, Damac station, Dubai Internet City station Image Credit: RTA
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Commuters can now shop for grocery, garments and electronics through Smart Mall at four more metro stations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

The Smart Mall, a nine square metre interactive, high-definition 3D digital screen that allows commuters to purchase a range of merchandise and have it delivered at a preferred location and time, was launched at Gitex last year.

More than 300 products, mostly foodstuff, were available at the first Smart Mall at Mall of the Emirates metro station and Baniyas metro station. However, the smart facility is now available at four more locations such as Damac Properties, Dubai Internet City, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Emirates Towers station.

Phase two of the smart initiative will also see a wider variety of products, including garments and electronics.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that the move stems from RTA’s keenness to contribute in Dubai’s efforts to be one of the smartest cities in the world.

“The Smart Mall concept rolled out by RTA, in collaboration with etisalat, is the first of its kind worldwide enabling Dubai Metro commuters a smart shopping experience via an interactive, high-definition 3D digital screen. It enables two persons to process their purchase transactions at a time,” said Al Tayer.

He added that the expansion of the Smart Mall initiative follows the success of the first phase of the project, which started with the selling of foodstuffs.

“More products will be added in the following phase such as clothes and electronics. Two smart screens [kiosks] offering the same services will be in place to provide privacy to clients,” he added.

Payment for the purchase of products can be made through credit card but RTA is now planning to add more payment options such as Nol card and etisalat phone credit.

“The customer can choose from the items on screen by adding them to the virtual shopping cart. Payment has to be made using a credit card and the goods will be delivered at the time and place specified by the customer. RTA is considering other payment options such as NOL cards or mobile phone (etisalat balance),” explained Al Tayer.

Salvador Anglada, chief business officer at etisalat, said, “Digital and smart technologies pave the way for future life patterns of people in the UAE. We are proud of our excellent partnership with RTA in launching Phase two of the Smart Mall project following the success of the initial phase.”

