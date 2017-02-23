Sharjah gets ready to end free midday parking

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah gets ready to end free midday parking

New signs come up showing paid parking timings from 8am to 10pm

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
New parking sign boards have been installed in Sharjah.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Free midday parking in Sharjah could soon end as new signs showing paid parking timings from 8am to 10pm are coming up in various areas.

Currently, parking is free between 1pm to 5pm, which has been the case for many years. However, last November, the Sharjah Municipal Council had taken a decision to end free midday parking, as reported by Gulf News.

Officials had then said the move would prevent motorists from occupying parking spaces for the whole day, which restricts the flow of shoppers and visitors in busy areas.

Authorities had said free midday parking would be discontinued after the council’s decision is published in the official gazette, to ensure the public is made aware about the new rules.

However, no specific date was mentioned for the new timings to come into effect. Ultimately, more open parking spaces will be available for shoppers, especially around vital and commercial zones, officials had said.

Now that the new signs are coming up, residents are expecting the change to come imminently.

On Thursday, signs could be seen being installed in Maisaloon area on Thursday. A motorist who lives on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street said he also saw the new signs — which are orange instead of the usual yellow — on Al Wahda Street and Buhairah Corniche.

Some of the signs also show Ramadan timings, from 8am to midnight.

Emirati motorist Ali Rashid, 38, said: “There is a plus side, which is that it will be easier to find vacant parking spaces, especially in busy areas, in the afternoon. The down side is, of course, that you will have to pay for that time.”

Last May, Dubai closed the free midday parking window, enforcing paid parking hours from 8am to 10pm.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Ramadan
follow this tag on MGNRamadan
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Ramadan
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Parents irked as school bus fees increased
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free