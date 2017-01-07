RTA to provide taxi and limo services to tourists in Mina Rashid

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a contract agreement with DP World to provide taxi and VIP limousine services to tourists from and to The Hamdan Bin Mohammad Cruise Terminal at Mina Rashid (Rashid Port). The services will be provided by the authority’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC).

The RTA also inked an agreement with DP World to streamline the movement of trucks and step up the traffic safety on highways leading to Jebel Ali Port. The agency will track the movement of trucks and monitor attitudes of drivers in order to curb traffic accidents. Also, the agreement calls for exchanging information about plans to upgrade external roads in the surroundings of Jebel Ali Port.

The agreements were signed by Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, CEO and chairman of DP World Group and chairman of Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation.

“This agreement boosts the RTA’s future policy and tone in driving the image of Dubai worldwide, which will also contribute to the fruition of the strategic plan of Dubai Government 2021 aimed at developing sound infrastructure and service structures of world-class standards. The DTC, which has a fleet of more than 5,000 taxi cabs, runs a galaxy of taxi services, including the ordinary taxi, VIP taxi (limo), airport taxi, ladies taxi, special needs taxi, and in-safe hands taxi. Dubai taxis have made more than 47 million trips serving about 94 million riders in 2015,” said Al Tayer.

Bin Sulayem said, “We are also very keen to team up with RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation to ensure the provision of taxicabs for tourists arriving through the Cruise Terminal of Mina Rashid and offer them access to high-class transit services. Mina Rashid hosts the most exclusive cruise terminal in the region, and the provision of taxi and limo services will offer tourists a luxurious experience and at the same time support the profile of Mina Rashid as a pioneering destination for cruise and tour operators alike.”