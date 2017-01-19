Mobile
RTA’s Smart Monitoring Centre to catch violations on camera

Video feeds and remote devices to flag offences by vehicle testing centres and heavy vehicles

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a Smart Monitoring Centre covering vehicle technical testing centres, driving institutes and the remote monitoring of heavy trucks.

The centre was opened by Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA, at the RTA’s Licensing Agency to monitor the performance of licensing service suppliers in Dubai.

The centre is fitted with surveillance monitors and hi-tech gadgets linked with surveillance cameras installed at facilities affiliated to providers of licensing services.

The centre is also connected with monitoring devices fixed on heavy vehicles, enabling it to communicate with the patrols of Dubai Police and the RTA on the road to report offending vehicles.

The centre aims to improve the safety of transport and traffic, and curb accidents and fatalities through intensifying the surveillance.

It also helps boost environmental sustainability through a close monitoring of vehicle technical testing centres, besides enhancing the offering of smart sustainable government solutions and services.

The centre will also contribute to improving the relationship with service providers and strategic partners, besides contributing to raising the compliance with the applicable rules and regulations.

Al Tayer stressed RTA’s commitment to “deliver the best solutions in raising awareness and traffic safety levels”, besides employing smart technologies in various fields.

The centre has four key systems: CCTV system, eVehicle Safety System, Central Vehicle Testing System, and the Smart Licensing and Traffic System.

Ahmad Bahroozian, CEO of the Licensing Agency, said: “It is the first centre of its kind in the RTA that monitors violations in technical testing centres and vehicle driving facilities through surveillance cameras. It reports offences in absentia and retains video clips and images as proof of violations committed. All service providers are notified of all offences reported by the Smart Monitoring Centre. During the initial phase, the centre reported offences on a trial basis to alert service providers and urge them to comply with the procedures and controls set for the delivery of service and take corrective measures. From the start of this year, the RTA started to issue [tickets mentioning the] offences [and] respective fines as stipulated in the applicable legislation.”

