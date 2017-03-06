RTA announces road diversions on Shaikh Zayed

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised that there will be a number of traffic diversions along Shaikh Zayed Road starting this Friday, to pave way for some major construction work in the area.

The diversions will be between Interchanges 2 and 3, covering Umm Al-Sheef Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al-Zomorrud Street.

The RTA said the move is to pave way for the completion of roads and bridges that form part of the Al-Wasl Street Improvement Project.

The diversions are said to remain in place until July 2018. The RTA has advised that alternative roads will be provided.

Starting on Friday, the existing roundabout, along with the service road parallel to Shaikh Zayed Road (seaside) will be closed. Road users can use the two temporary roundabouts as an alternative when entering and exiting Shaikh Zayed Road.

“The diversions underway are required for constructing several bridges providing a direct link with Al Wasl Street (West) passing through Umm Al-Sheef Street to Al Khail Street (East), Latifa bint Hamdan Street and the Sheikh Zayed Road (North & South). Such bridges will considerably ease the traffic flow on Sheikh Zayed Road, and significantly save time & effort of road users,” said Nabeel Mohammed Saleh, director of Roads at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

The first phase of the traffic diversions on Umm Al-Sheef Street has already been completed on February 17.

“Phase II of the traffic diversions (mainland side of Sheikh Zayed Road) will start on Friday, 24th of March, and include part of Latifa bint Hamdan Street, which will become a one-way street. The alternative route for motorists coming from First Al Khail Street is to head west, turn left to Al-Jarena Street and then move all the way to Street No. 3A. A U-Turn will replace the existing [roundabout] on Al-Zomorrud Street together with entries and exits on both streets,” said Nabeel.