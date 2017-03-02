Mobile
Road diversions in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

Sections of the Corniche Street and the breakwater will be closed to traffic in the afternoon

  • A military tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopter hovers above Abu Dhabi Corniche Wednesday as part of a practice Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Twitter
 

Abu Dhabi: A section of Corniche Street in the capital, as well as roads in the breakwater, will be closed on Thursday (March 2) to facilitate the organisation of a live military demonstration.

The closure will be in effect between 3pm and 6pm tomorrow (March 2), and the demonstration itself is expected to start at 4:30pm.

According to a tweet by the Safety and Traffic Solutions Committee, the busy Corniche Street will be closed in the section that stretched from its intersection with Mubarak Bin Mohammad Street until the intersection that leads into the breakwater area.

Instead, traffic will be diverted onto Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street.

The military demonstration will showcase the skills of the UAE Armed Forces, including those of the Presidential Guard ground force, the Joint Aviation Command, the UAE Navy, the UAE Air Force, Air Defence and the army.

It will highlight the contribution of these brave personnel towards maintaining the security of the country.

Those who wish to do away with the hassle of finding parking can use the park-and-ride service that will be available for attendees from 2pm onwards at Umm Al Emarat Park.

