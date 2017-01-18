Mobile
Road closures on Friday for Dubai marathon

Jumeirah Beach, Al Sufouh, and Umm Suqeim roads will be closed for the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon

Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A bonus of US$250,000 (Dh 918,200) is on offer to any runner who can break the world record at this week’s Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon.
 

Dubai: Several roads in Jumeirah will be closed on Friday as runners will be participating in the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon.

According to the organiser’s official website, the route for the marathon and the 10 kilometre run will start on Umm Suqeim Road opposite Madinat Jumeirah and in the shadow of the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Route map for the marathon.

While the 4km will start on Al Wasl Road adjacent to the Al Jalila Foundation, all the finish lines will be located at the Dubai Police Academy, at the end of Umm Suqeim Road.

The roads are expected to be closed down from 6am to 12pm on January 20, 2017, and will be opened gradually after the starting time at 9am.

A bonus of US$250,000 (Dh 918,200) is on offer to any runner who can break the world record at this week’s Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon.

The bonus is in addition to the first prize of US$200,000 and underlines the status of the popular IAAF Gold Label race as the richest marathon in the world.

Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele – whose personal best is just six seconds outside the world record of 2h:02m:57s held by Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto – will be seen by many as the pre-race favourite.

But if the three-time Olympic gold medalist is to land that massive bonus, he will have to run the classic 42.195km distance quicker than any athlete in marathon history.

Timings:

  • Marathon – 6:30 am.
  • 10km Road Race – 9:00 am.
  • 4km Fun Run – 11:00 am

 

