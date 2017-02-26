Mobile
Rain causes traffic chaos in UAE

Traffic comes to a standstill along all major roads in Dubai and Sharjah as rain lashes the emirates

  • Traffic on Mohammad Bin Zayed road on Sunday after rain in Dubai Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Traffic on Mohammad Bin Zayed road after rain in Dubai Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Several accidents were reported in Dubai amid the wet spell. An accident involving five vehicles on Al GarhoudImage Credit: Dubai Police
 

Dubai: Traffic has come to a standstill along all the major roads of Dubai and Sharjah as incessant rains lashed the emirates on Sunday.

Several accidents were reported on the highways including Shaikh Zayed Road, Mohammad Bin Zayed Road as well as other arteries.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police told Gulf News that an accident involving five vehicles happened on Al Garhoud bridge at around 5pm.

“One driver seriously injured and four people suffered minor injuries," he said. The accident caused major traffic jams from World Trade Centre roundabout to the bridge.

“Other minor accidents happened in the city, causing delays on roads,” he added.

While people have enjoyed the extended wet spell experienced by the emirates, the weather seems to have impacted the traffic adversely.

Motorists heading back from work were the worst affected as continued rain caused tailbacks of several kilometres.

Roads connecting Sharjah and Dubai, including Ittihad road, Beirut Street as well as Emirates Road saw a heavier than usual volume of traffic with residents experiencing delays of more than an hour.

With met forecast predicting more unstable weather, authorities have urged motorists to drive more cautiously.
 

