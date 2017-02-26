Rain causes traffic chaos in UAE
Dubai: Traffic has come to a standstill along all the major roads of Dubai and Sharjah as incessant rains lashed the emirates on Sunday.
Several accidents were reported on the highways including Shaikh Zayed Road, Mohammad Bin Zayed Road as well as other arteries.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police told Gulf News that an accident involving five vehicles happened on Al Garhoud bridge at around 5pm.
“One driver seriously injured and four people suffered minor injuries," he said. The accident caused major traffic jams from World Trade Centre roundabout to the bridge.
“Other minor accidents happened in the city, causing delays on roads,” he added.
While people have enjoyed the extended wet spell experienced by the emirates, the weather seems to have impacted the traffic adversely.
Motorists heading back from work were the worst affected as continued rain caused tailbacks of several kilometres.
Roads connecting Sharjah and Dubai, including Ittihad road, Beirut Street as well as Emirates Road saw a heavier than usual volume of traffic with residents experiencing delays of more than an hour.
With met forecast predicting more unstable weather, authorities have urged motorists to drive more cautiously.