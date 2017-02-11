Mobile
Parking rules and fines modified in Abu Dhabi

Mawaqif reduces fines for certain violations, introduces fines for two offences

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Parking regulations have been modified and fines for violations reduced in the capital, the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) said on Saturday.

As part of its plans to offer the best services and improve Abu Dhabi’s Parking Division (Mawaqif), the fines for several offences have been reduced. Illegal parking in residential areas will see a Dh200 fine instead of Dh500. In addition, cars will only be towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.

Illegal parking in bus and taxi parking bays will receive a Dh500 fine now. Previously, it was Dh1,000. The fine for occupying two parking spaces has been reduced from Dh300 to Dh200. Using a parking ticket or permit not specified for that parking area will receive a Dh100 fine, reduced from Dh200.

Mawaqif Director Mohammad Hamad Al Muhairi stated that two new parking violations have been identified and their fines introduced: one is for using fake permits or tickets which will receive a Dh10,000 fine; and the other is for those who avoid payment of their previous fines, which will attract a Dh1,000 fine.

No changes have been made to other parking violation fines such as illegal parking in front of a fire inlet, parking in a space designated for special needs without an appropriate permit and hindering traffic. Cars will still be towed if parked in spaces for more than three days.

Mawaqif urged motorists to comply with the new parking regulations in the emirate and avoid violations.

