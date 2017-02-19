Parking fines in Abu Dhabi can now be questioned

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Parking fines in Abu Dhabi can now be questioned

Objections can be raised up to 15 days after the parking fine was issued

Abu Dhabi traffic police
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
A traffic police officer writes up fines for the traffic vialators in Abu Dhabi. For illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: Residents in Abu Dhabi can now breathe a sigh of relief as any of those parking tickets that you objected to can now be questioned.

On Sunday, the Integrated Transport Centre at the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) in Abu Dhabi announced that its Parking Division Grievance Committee is available for those who wish to challenge any parking tickets received.

Speaking about the initiative, Mohammad Hamad Al Muhairi, Mawaqif Director, said, "It is possible for someone to raise a grievance if he or she wants to challenge the ticket received. The relevant committee will review all grievances submitted."

However, it is important to remember that you can only raise your objections during a reconciliation period of 15 days from the date of the ticket issuance.

This move is one of the many initiatives presented by DMAT in order to improve the transport infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

"This service is free of charge and individuals can visit any Mawaqif Customer Care Centre, and fill out the correct grievance form," said Al Muhairi.

Motorists can object to parking fines by visiting any Mawaqif Customer Care Centre in Abu Dhabi. 

More from Transport

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

‘UAE transport sector in the right direction’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world