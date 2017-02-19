Parking fines in Abu Dhabi can now be questioned

A traffic police officer writes up fines for the traffic vialators in Abu Dhabi. For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: Residents in Abu Dhabi can now breathe a sigh of relief as any of those parking tickets that you objected to can now be questioned.

Mawaqif’s Grievance Committee Assures Violators that they have the Right to Object Mawaqif Violations #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/nJSNuY6v2r — Abu Dhabi DMAT (@AbuDhabiDMAT) February 19, 2017

On Sunday, the Integrated Transport Centre at the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) in Abu Dhabi announced that its Parking Division Grievance Committee is available for those who wish to challenge any parking tickets received.

Speaking about the initiative, Mohammad Hamad Al Muhairi, Mawaqif Director, said, "It is possible for someone to raise a grievance if he or she wants to challenge the ticket received. The relevant committee will review all grievances submitted."

However, it is important to remember that you can only raise your objections during a reconciliation period of 15 days from the date of the ticket issuance.

This move is one of the many initiatives presented by DMAT in order to improve the transport infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

"This service is free of charge and individuals can visit any Mawaqif Customer Care Centre, and fill out the correct grievance form," said Al Muhairi.

Motorists can object to parking fines by visiting any Mawaqif Customer Care Centre in Abu Dhabi.