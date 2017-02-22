Now, you can find vacant parking slots on app

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Now, you can find vacant parking slots on app

E-signs will direct motorists to nearest available space in Al Rigga and World Trade Centre areas

Image Credit: RTA
Technology saves the time and effort of people
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Motorists can now use smart services to locate the nearest vacant parking spot in Dubai’s busy Al Rigga and World Trade Centre areas.

It follows the completion of the initial phase of the Smart Parking Project of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

Drivers in the two areas can use the free RTA app to guide them to the nearest vacant space in public car parks. Also, electronic display signs have been installed to show the number of vacant spots in a particular line or zone.

The areas are monitored live through ground sensors and overhead cameras that relay the updated information on available spaces to the app and display signs.

It means motorists visiting the two areas no longer need to drive around randomly looking for parking — they will now know exactly where the vacant spaces are, thus saving time and effort.

The development follows RTA’s announcement last April that its updated Drivers and Vehicles app can identify vacant parking slots in multi-level parking buildings and Dubai Mall.

The app also allows payment of parking fees without the additional charge for SMS.

On Wednesday, the RTA said the latest project in Al Rigga and World Trade Centre areas is undertaken as part of its efforts to provide smart services to residents and visitors to Dubai, in implementation of the directives of the Dubai government and its Smart City initiative.

Mohammad Al Shareef, director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The RTA has completed the link of the central system with the basic components of the project — e-signs, ground and overhead sensors — in public parking in Dubai, as well as multi-level parking terminals and the Dubai Mall car parking. Thus, motorists can use RTA app to identify vacant parking slots in a smooth and smart manner.”

He added: “Phase one of the link has been completed according to the planned timeline. The RTA has fully completed the project works at Al Rigga following the installation of about 2,000 ground sensors. Work progress has reached 84 per cent in the area of the World Trade Centre on the Shaikh Zayed Road, involving the installation of 59 overhead cameras followed by the installation of electronic smart directional signs. The project is set for full completion by the end of April 2017.”

Al Shareef also said that the project is aligned with RTA’s vision of Safe and Smooth Transport for All as well as its first and third strategic goals, which are Smart Dubai and People Happiness, respectively.

“The project assists in providing information about the status of the parking slots to motorists before driving to those areas. It directs them to the exact vacant parking slots, thus eliminates the traffic congestion resulting from the search for a parking slot,” he added.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Driving to the airport on Friday? Expect delays
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband