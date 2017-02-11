Mobile
Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

RTA launches tourist abras from Shaikh Zayed Road station

Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA
Courtesy: RTAThe Roads and Transport Authority announced the operation of traditional abra service in the Dubai Water Canal. The service will be available from 4 to 11.30pm throughout the week.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Traditional abras are now available for a ride on the Dubai Canal, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

Catering mainly to tourists, the 20-seater abras will be available from the Shaikh Zayed Road station at Dh25 per ride per person.

The abras will also be available for chartering at Dh300 per hour.

According to Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, the operation of traditional abras in the Dubai Canal is part of a plan to expand marine transit services, particularly targeting tourists.

“The traditional abra, which would be available on demand, has a capacity to accommodate 20 riders, with a minimum eight riders required for a trip and [it] ferries them on a journey that starts from the Shaikh Zayed Road station,” said Al Ali.

The service will be available from 4pm to 11.30pm throughout the week.

Al Ali said ferries are also available on demand in case of congestion experienced by the traditional abras.

The RTA is projecting a significant demand for the service with 23,000 people expected to use it this year.

“The service is aimed at supporting RTA’s pioneering efforts to provide tourist services capable of enhancing the profile of Dubai and bringing happiness to people,” said Al Ali.

He added that the operation of a tourist service through one of the oldest transit means in the region on the Dubai Canal enables the public to savour and explore the new tourist landmark of the emirate.

He said that the RTA has already endorsed the operation of marine transit services at nine new stations — five on the Dubai Canal and four on the Business Bay stretch of the canal.

Dubai Canal
Roads and Transport Authority
Dubai Canal
Roads and Transport Authority
