Motorist pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Motorist pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

In 2016, police confiscated 1,226 vehicles for breaking traffic rules on Dubai roads

Image for illustrative purpose only
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Image for illustrative purpose only.
 

Dubai: An Emirati man driving recklessly on the roads had to pay Dubai Traffic Police Dh100,000 just to release his vehicle from the impound, according to police records.

To stamp out erratic driving on Dubai’s roads, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree in August 2015 granting Dubai Police the authority to impound vehicles of street racers instantly.   

Since the new rule came into effect, police have shown a zero-tolerance policy towards reckless drivers, and have confiscated 1,226 vehicles in 2016.  

Colonel Jamal Al Banai, Deputy Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said that one biker had to pay Dh50,000 to have his motorbike released after he was caught driving on a paved road.

According to police documents for 2016, 31 motorists participated in illegal street races, and 325 vehicles were seized due to reckless driving. As many as 24 motorists also had their vehicles seized while they attempted to flee from police and avoid paying the hefty fines.

“We recorded 281 motorists who were booked at the scene, while 945 had their driving behavior noted down and were booked at a later date,” said Col Al Banai.

According to the decree, vehicles with speed boosters and other illegal modifications causing disturbance to others will also be seized by the police.

Motorists driving recklessly or trying to dodge the police will also see their cars impounded.

He pointed out that almost 50 per cent of drivers have filed objections against having their vehicles categorized under the decree.

Col Al Banai said that, “119 vehicles were fined and seized for blocking traffic, including 20 vehicles that were confiscated on the spot.”

The remaining 99 other vehicles were located and seized at a later date.

He added that 31 vehicles were seized for speeding, 10 had been re-painted without the knowledge or approval from authorities, nine vehicles only had one plate number instead of two, and three were seized for creating environmental pollution.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Early awareness key to safer UAE roads
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access