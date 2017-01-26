More parking spots for Abu Dhabi

Parking remains a major concern in the capital despite the construction of multi-storey parking facilities.

Dubai: Finding a parking spot in Abu Dhabi is no easy task. But all that is expected to change soon.

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre has announced that it will invite private investors to convert unused land into paid parking zones.

In a series of tweets, the paid parking service Mawaqif said that, “this step comes as a part of the efforts made to find quick solutions for the growing traffic, in collaboration with the private sector.”

In a statement issed on January 25, 2017, Mawaqif said that unused land plots can be converted into paid parking zones or used as valet parking, against prefixed fees.

“This exercise can help achieve two-fold objectives; increasing the parking space allotted for cars in the city, and generating investment opportunities for individuals and the local business community in this field," it said.

“This decision is set to alleviate the traffic congestion and remarkably increase the parking spaces for vehicles in the city.”

Finding a parking spot is a common issue that motorists face in Abu Dhabi despite the construction of multi-storey parking facilities in some areas.

Gulf News previosuly reported on residents complaining about lack of parking spaces in areas that have lengthy construction projects, while others have noticed a sudden change in parking rules that have led to hefty fines and vehicles being towed.