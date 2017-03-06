Jet Airways’ Mumbai flight offloads passengers
Dubai: A technical defect caused the offloading of some passengers and baggage from a Dubai-Mumbai flight on Saturday, Indian carrier Jet Airways confirmed on Monday.
In a statement issued to Gulf News, the airline said Jet Airways flight 9W 541, from Dubai to Mumbai on March 4, 2017 suffered a technical defect which affected its payload capacity.
“Subsequently, the airline re-accommodated some of the flight’s passengers as well as baggage on its next flight of the day to Mumbai,” the airline stated, expressing regret the inconvenience caused to its guests.
According to a previous report, several passengers from Dubai were stranded for some hours at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s Terminal 2 as their baggage did not arrive on their flight. The passengers had to register their baggage tracking numbers and were later assured that their bags would be delivered to their local addresses, it added.