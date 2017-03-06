Jet Airways’ Mumbai flight offloads passengers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jet Airways’ Mumbai flight offloads passengers

Airline says it re-accommodated guests and baggage on its next flight to Mumbai

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A technical defect caused the offloading of some passengers and baggage from a Dubai-Mumbai flight on Saturday, Indian carrier Jet Airways confirmed on Monday.

In a statement issued to Gulf News, the airline said Jet Airways flight 9W 541, from Dubai to Mumbai on March 4, 2017 suffered a technical defect which affected its payload capacity.

“Subsequently, the airline re-accommodated some of the flight’s passengers as well as baggage on its next flight of the day to Mumbai,” the airline stated, expressing regret the inconvenience caused to its guests.

According to a previous report, several passengers from Dubai were stranded for some hours at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s Terminal 2 as their baggage did not arrive on their flight. The passengers had to register their baggage tracking numbers and were later assured that their bags would be delivered to their local addresses, it added.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGNJet Airways

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Look: Dubai Tram expansion plans
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash