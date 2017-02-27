Fuel to be costlier in March

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Energy on Monday increased fuel prices for the third month in a row with petrol prices going up by three fils and diesel by 2 fils.

The new fuel prices per litre for March are: Super 98 — Dh2.03, up from Dh2.00 in February; Special 95 — Dh1.92, up from Dh1.89; E Plus-91 — Dh1.85, up from Dh1.82.

The diesel price has been increased to Dh2.02 per litre from Dh2.00 in February.

Fuel prices are linked to international oil prices which are currently trading higher following a historical agreement between Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-Opec countries to cut production by about 1.8 million barrels per day to stabilise oil prices.

The agreement, which is valid for six months, came into effect from January 1 this year with most of the Opec member countries adhering to the pact to reduce output with Saudi Arabia cutting the most, followed by Iraq, the UAE and other Gulf countries.

The global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $56.60 per barrel and the US crude West Texas Intermediate at $54.44 per barrel on Monday at around 4pm UAE time.

Though oil prices are the most difficult to project, the prospects of oil prices heading upward are far better than the prospects of declining prices, according to Dr Mamdouh G Salameh, an international oil economist based in London.

He said oil prices could hit $60 per barrel during the first half of this year rising further to between $60 and $70 per barrel by the second half due to rise in global oil demand and economic growth as projected by the International Monetary Fund.

“Global oil demand is projected to increase this year by 1.4mbd (million barrels per day), according to IEA (International Energy Agency) and secondly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expecting the global economy to grow this year by 3.5 per cent,” he said.

“In the course of oil price volatility, it is possible the price might drop below $50 per barrel for a short time but will rise significantly later.”

Opec and non-Opec members reached an agreement last year to limit production to about 1.8 million barrels per day with exemptions to Libya, Nigeria and Iran. The deal is valid for six months and Opec member countries will gather in Vienna in May to decide whether to extend the deal further.