Floating Bridge closed after fire breaks out

Dubai Police temporarily closed Floating Bridge as rescue teams saved 14 sailors on Sunday morning

Image Credit: Dubai Civil Defense
Dubai Civil Defense's new firefighting system called the Dolphin extinguishing the fire
 

Dubai: A total of 14 sailors were rescued after a fire broke out on a vessel near the Floating Bridge on Dubai Creek.

Police advised motorists to take alternative routes after the incident occurred at around 9am on Sunday morning.

Police captured aerial footage of the fire accident and posted it online, which shows that the fire took place in the direction towards Deira City Centre.

A Dubai civil defence spokesman said: "There were 14 sailors and we rescued them by transfering them to another boat, and then extinguished the fire. Nobody was injured."

Dubai Police cordoned off the Floating Bridge as a team from Dubai Civil Defence rushed to the site to put out the fire.

The new firefighting system called the Dolphin, which was launched recently, participated in extinguishing the fire.

The system includes a jet ski and a jetpack that allows civil defence teams to tackle blazes from water.

Traffic congestion was not limited to Deira, as motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai also faced heavy congestion on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road.

Dubai Police’s traffic department also reported tailbacks between Al Rebat Street from Al Warqa Bridge to Business Bay Crossing Bridge, which then continued all the way along Al Khail Road.  

