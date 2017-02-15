Mobile
Find out how many cars were caught by Sharjah radars

Sharjah Police use the radars to identify motorists who drive their cars on the hard shoulder of the road and those that abuse road lanes

  • Cars driving on the hard shoulder in Sharjah.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Sharjah Police introduced the new radar system in August 2016, to catch motorists using the hard shoulder.Image Credit: Sharjah Police
 

Sharjah: With the help of a recently introduced radar system, Sharjah Police have caught 10,000 cars on camera in the last five months for driving on the hard shoulder and violating traffic rules.

Captain Jamal Bu Afra, Director of Roads Monitoring Section of Sharjah Police, said that the radars target reckless drivers who use the hard shoulder as an alternative route to avoid traffic jams. 

Motorists who do not abide by the traffic rules are slapped with a Dh600 fine, in addition to six black points added to the driving license.

The radars, named Rasd, takes pictures and videos of the cars that flout traffic rules.

It works by monitoring roads, scanning vehicle numbers and alerting the police operations room and patrols if any wanted vehicle passes in the area.

The first batch of radars were installed in August 2016, and you can now find 10 of them along Al Ittihad Road, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road.

However, the number of radars are expected to increase over time, according to a plan set by the Sharjah Police.

According to previous Gulf News reports, Dubai Police have already installed 70 cameras and will add another 61 cameras until the end of 2017.

The Rasd cameras also target people driving stolen cars and can detect any wanted vehicles, “which will then immediately issue an alarm to the command and control centre to pursue the car and pinpoint its location by tracking devices,” said Brigadier Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of the Department of Operations at Dubai Police. 

Sharjah
