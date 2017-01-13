Fancy Dubai number plates for vintage cars, motorbikes on offer

Dubai: Through its forthcoming 45th online auction, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 300 vehicle licensing plates comprising 3, 4 and 5 digits of different codes namely: G, H, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R & S, in addition to 3 classic, and 10 motorcycles number plates.

Registration for the auction will start on Sunday while the bidding will start at 8am on January 22 and continue for five days.

Sultan Al Marzooki, Director of Vehicles Licensing, RTA’s Licensing Agency, hailed the intense public participation in the open as well as online auctions as they offer a galaxy of distinctive plates, always sought-after by RTA clients.

The auction responds to the wishes of number plate enthusiasts in the new year of 2017 and offers them the liberty of selecting their fancied numbers in private and classic categories, including 300 private number plates, 3 classic number plates and 10 motorcycle number plates.

Al Marzooki stressed the importance of online plates to a large segment of the public who prefer it as it gives them the liberty of selecting plates in a hassle-free environment.

Online auctions also enhance the online service offering of Vehicles Licensing Department as part of its plan to enhance the quality of processing public transactions.

“The participation in the Auction requires registration via a number of communication channels such as logging on to RTA’s website (www.rta.ae) using the account details or signing up by clicking on the new user link to obtain a new username and password. Conditions of the auction stipulate that the bidder must have a vehicle registered in Dubai, or a driver license issued from Dubai or otherwise heading to a customer happiness center in Dubai to seek assistance in completing the registration process. The potential bidder is required to pay Dh5,000 as a security deposit before the start of bidding through a credit card, a cheque addressed to the RTA, or in cash. The Dep't undertakes to refund the deposited security amounts to bidders after the end of the Auction, according to the way in which each deposit was made,” he added.

A team from RTA’s Call Center has been furnished with all information related to the auction, and stands ready to respond to any public inquiries made through the toll-free number 8009090 about procedures of participation or payment.