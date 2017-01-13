Fancy Dubai number plates for vintage cars, motorbikes on offer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fancy Dubai number plates for vintage cars, motorbikes on offer

RTA offers eye-catching plates for private, vintage vehicles and motorbikes through 45th online auction

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Through its forthcoming 45th online auction, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 300 vehicle licensing plates comprising 3, 4 and 5 digits of different codes namely: G, H, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R & S, in addition to 3 classic, and 10 motorcycles number plates.

Registration for the auction will start on Sunday while the bidding will start at 8am on January 22 and continue for five days.  

Sultan Al Marzooki, Director of Vehicles Licensing, RTA’s Licensing Agency, hailed the intense public participation in the open as well as online auctions as they offer a galaxy of distinctive plates, always sought-after by RTA clients.

The auction responds to the wishes of number plate enthusiasts in the new year of 2017 and offers them the liberty of selecting their fancied numbers in private and classic categories, including 300 private number plates, 3 classic number plates and 10 motorcycle number plates. 

Al Marzooki stressed the importance of online plates to a large segment of the public who prefer it as it gives them the liberty of selecting plates in a hassle-free environment.

Online auctions also enhance the online service offering of Vehicles Licensing Department as part of its plan to enhance the quality of processing public transactions. 

“The participation in the Auction requires registration via a number of communication channels such as logging on to RTA’s website (www.rta.ae) using the account details or signing up by clicking on the new user link to obtain a new username and password. Conditions of the auction stipulate that the bidder must have a vehicle registered in Dubai, or a driver license issued from Dubai or otherwise heading to a customer happiness center in Dubai to seek assistance in completing the registration process. The potential bidder is required to pay Dh5,000 as a security deposit before the start of bidding through a credit card, a cheque addressed to the RTA, or in cash. The Dep't undertakes to refund the deposited security amounts to bidders after the end of the Auction, according to the way in which each deposit was made,” he added.

A team from RTA’s Call Center has been furnished with all information related to the auction, and stands ready to respond to any public inquiries made through the toll-free number 8009090 about procedures of participation or payment.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year