Expect traffic delays for five days from Tuesday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expect traffic delays for five days from Tuesday

Dubai Tour passes through some of the main streets of Dubai

  • SPL_150204_DUBAI TOUR Cyclists ride past Dubai Marina on the first day of Dubai Tour 2015 on Wednesday. Photo:Image Credit:
  • Image Credit: Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Motorists might face slight delays on roads falling on the way of Dubai Tour for five days starting from Tuesday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

The Tour will clock a distance of 865km over five stages, with some parts of the busy roads like Shaikh Zayed Road, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street, Umm Suqeim and Emirates Road getting affected on all the five days.

Releasing the route plan and traffic details for the fourth edition of the annual cycling tour, RTA said that necessary measures have been take to minimise the impact on traffic.

“Necessary arrangements are in place to manage the traffic movement in coordination with tour organisers. The Tour will not last more than 10 minutes on a particular part of any impacted street, following which the traffic will be restored back to normal,” said Maitha Mohammad Bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic & Roads Agency.

She added that the main traffic lights will be programmed according to the planned stages and announced timings.

The tour will be crossing some districts and streets of Dubai between 10:30am to 3:30pm.

Covering six emirates, including parts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, 16 teams will be competing for the prestigious prize.

If you have any questions on road closure, call the RTA hotline (600560005):

Following is the schedule of road closures. 

 

Day One

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Distance: 181km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Palm Jumeirah

Route: Beginning from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the Dubai Tour heads straight to Shaikh Zayed Road and moves on to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Al Lisaili Street, Al Qudra Street, Emirates Road, Umm Suqeim Street, Motor City and Dubai Sports City. On its way back, the tour passes Hesa Street, Al Asayil Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Street, Al Wurood Street, First Al Khail Street, Al Naseem Street, Al Fulk Street, Abdullah Omran Tariam Street, service road along Shaikh Zayed Road, and ends at Palm Jumeirah.
 

 

Day Two

Wednesday,  February 1, 2017

Distance: 187km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Ras Al Khaimah

Route: Setting off from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the Dubai Tour passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Aweer Street and Emirates Road on its way to Sharjah and all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.

 

Day Three

Thursday, February 2, 1017

Distance: 200km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Fujairah

Route: Kicking off from Dubai International Marine Sports Club at King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the tour passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Silicon Oasis, Academic City Street, Al Aweer Street and Emirates Road, Maliha Road, Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, and all the way to Al Aqah in Fujairah.

 

 

Day Four


Friday, February 3, 2017 

Distance: 172km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Hatta

Route: Beginning from Dubai International Marine Sports Club on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the Dubai Tour passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Aweer Street and Hatta-Oman Street all the way to Hatta.

 

Day Five

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Distance: 127km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: City Walk

Route: Setting off at Dubai International Marine Sports Club on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street, the Dubai Tour passes along Umm Suqeim Street on its ways to Al Asayil Street, Oasis Street, First Al Khail Street, Meydan Street, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Road, Al Khail Road, Rabat Street, Tripoli Street, Mushrif Park, Al Khawaneej Road, 222 Street, Tunisia Street, Al Nahda Street, Damascus Street, Baghdad Street and Cairo Street.

The tour then moves on to Al Mamzar Beach Street, Al Khaleej Street and Baniyas Street and on its way back crosses the Al Maktoum Bridge, before passing on to Khalid bin Waleed Street, Al Musalla Street in Bur Dubai, Al Fahidi Street, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Ghubaiba Street, Al Falah Street, Al Khaleej road, Shaikh Rashid Road, Jumeirah Road, Umm Al Sheif Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street down to the finish point in the City Walk.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGNFujairah
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

UAE airlines adjust to US travel ban
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads