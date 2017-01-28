Expect traffic delays for five days from Tuesday

Dubai: Motorists might face slight delays on roads falling on the way of Dubai Tour for five days starting from Tuesday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Saturday.

The Tour will clock a distance of 865km over five stages, with some parts of the busy roads like Shaikh Zayed Road, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street, Umm Suqeim and Emirates Road getting affected on all the five days.

Releasing the route plan and traffic details for the fourth edition of the annual cycling tour, RTA said that necessary measures have been take to minimise the impact on traffic.

“Necessary arrangements are in place to manage the traffic movement in coordination with tour organisers. The Tour will not last more than 10 minutes on a particular part of any impacted street, following which the traffic will be restored back to normal,” said Maitha Mohammad Bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic & Roads Agency.

She added that the main traffic lights will be programmed according to the planned stages and announced timings.

The tour will be crossing some districts and streets of Dubai between 10:30am to 3:30pm.

Covering six emirates, including parts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, 16 teams will be competing for the prestigious prize.

If you have any questions on road closure, call the RTA hotline (600560005):

A single phone number (600560005) has been designated for serving customers and responding to their queries in Arabic and English languages.— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) January 30, 2017

Following is the schedule of road closures.

Day One

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Distance: 181km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Palm Jumeirah

Route: Beginning from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the Dubai Tour heads straight to Shaikh Zayed Road and moves on to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Al Lisaili Street, Al Qudra Street, Emirates Road, Umm Suqeim Street, Motor City and Dubai Sports City. On its way back, the tour passes Hesa Street, Al Asayil Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Street, Al Wurood Street, First Al Khail Street, Al Naseem Street, Al Fulk Street, Abdullah Omran Tariam Street, service road along Shaikh Zayed Road, and ends at Palm Jumeirah.



Day Two

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Distance: 187km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Ras Al Khaimah

Route: Setting off from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the Dubai Tour passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Al Aweer Street and Emirates Road on its way to Sharjah and all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.

Day Three

Thursday, February 2, 1017

Distance: 200km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Fujairah

Route: Kicking off from Dubai International Marine Sports Club at King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the tour passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Silicon Oasis, Academic City Street, Al Aweer Street and Emirates Road, Maliha Road, Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, and all the way to Al Aqah in Fujairah.

Day Four

Friday, February 3, 2017

Distance: 172km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: Hatta

Route: Beginning from Dubai International Marine Sports Club on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street the Dubai Tour passes through Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Street, Ras Al Khor Street, Aweer Street and Hatta-Oman Street all the way to Hatta.

Day Five

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Distance: 127km

Starts: Dubai International Marine Sports Club

Ends: City Walk

Route: Setting off at Dubai International Marine Sports Club on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street, the Dubai Tour passes along Umm Suqeim Street on its ways to Al Asayil Street, Oasis Street, First Al Khail Street, Meydan Street, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Road, Al Khail Road, Rabat Street, Tripoli Street, Mushrif Park, Al Khawaneej Road, 222 Street, Tunisia Street, Al Nahda Street, Damascus Street, Baghdad Street and Cairo Street.

The tour then moves on to Al Mamzar Beach Street, Al Khaleej Street and Baniyas Street and on its way back crosses the Al Maktoum Bridge, before passing on to Khalid bin Waleed Street, Al Musalla Street in Bur Dubai, Al Fahidi Street, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Ghubaiba Street, Al Falah Street, Al Khaleej road, Shaikh Rashid Road, Jumeirah Road, Umm Al Sheif Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street down to the finish point in the City Walk.