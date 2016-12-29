Mobile
DXB airport taxis to launch free WiFi

500 taxis of the Dubai Airport Fleet will soon be equipped with free WiFi and smart screens

Image Credit: AHMED RAMZAN/Gulf News
Taxi Stand at Dubai International Airport.
 

Dubai: Soon, all passengers from Dubai Airports will be connected across the city and on the roads, as taxis will be offering free Wifi in their cars.

du and Dubai Taxi Corporation have announced that as many as 500 taxis of the Dubai Airport Fleet will provide free WiFi, in addition to providing smart screens to customers.

Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The importance of this agreement lies in the consolidation of our partnerships with various parties to improve the quality of services provided to the public – to reach the seven star level Dubai is renowned for.”

He explained that, “smart screens will allow the customers to view promotional advertisements, RTA services, and give visitors and tourists information about Dubai’s popular tourist destinations.”

Moreover, the service is also expected to offer customers transparency when it comes to the cost of the journey prior to departing.

Al Ali stressed that the project is a part of the RTA’s plans to provide innovative and distinguished services for its customers, while meeting the increasing needs of Dubai residents and visitors in time for Expo 2020.

"As part of our efforts to adopt and deploy the latest services and smart technologies in line with the vision of the wise leadership of Dubai, to make the city the smartest in the world, du is excited to initiate this collaboration with Dubai Taxi Corporation," said Carlos Domingo, chief new business and innovation officer, du.

"We see it as our responsibility to cooperate with the various entities in the public and private sectors to implement smart services and interconnected networked technologies throughout the city," he added.

Dubai International Airport
