Dubai sets new green mobility targets

A solar-powered boat on trial in Dubai.

Dubai: Electric or hybrid vehicles will have 10 per cent of the new vehicle share in Dubai in the next four years, as the emirate sets new targets in green mobility.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) in association with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has set new targets to cut down carbon emissions by increasing the green mobility share.

According to the green mobility initiative launched by the DSCE, which aims at reducing carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021, all government organisations must include hybrid and electric vehicles in their fleets.

The initiative targets a 10 per cent share for hybrid and electric vehicles among all new cars purchased between 2016 and 2020. It also targets that 2 per cent of all cars in Dubai will be either electric or hybrid vehicles by 2020 and it will reach 10 per cent by 2030.

Last year, Dewa announced that it will install 100 electric car chargers across the city in an attempt to promote use of electric cars.

According to Dewa, the target has been achieved and green chargers have been installed at key locations such as Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, RTA, shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels and parking areas.

“The Green Charger aims to install and manage the infrastructure to provide electric vehicles with power to reduce air pollution and protect the environment from the adverse effects of the transportation sector in the emirate,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

A delegation from the RTA recently met with top Dewa officials to reiterate their commitment towards fulfilling the green mobility goals.

“The RTA takes part in the Dubai Green Mobility initiative through its membership in the technical and executive committees. The RTA operates 300 hybrid taxi cars, which is 6 per cent of the total taxi fleet. We are working to convert 50 per cent of the taxi fleet to hybrid cars by 2021. These vehicles produce 33 per cent less carbon emissions compared to other cars,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

Al Tayer noted that the RTA has adopted a project to study the requirements for electric-vehicle charging stations and their locations in Dubai.

“The RTA is currently preparing specifications and guidelines for charging stations with regard to right of way. It will be completed before the end of this year. The RTA collaborated with Dewa in establishing 10 electric charger stations at the RTA’s multi-level car park building,” he added.