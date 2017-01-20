Dubai sets new green mobility targets

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai sets new green mobility targets

10% of all new vehicles in Dubai to be hybrid or electric by 2020

Image Credit: RTA
A solar-powered boat on trial in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Electric or hybrid vehicles will have 10 per cent of the new vehicle share in Dubai in the next four years, as the emirate sets new targets in green mobility.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) in association with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has set new targets to cut down carbon emissions by increasing the green mobility share.

According to the green mobility initiative launched by the DSCE, which aims at reducing carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021, all government organisations must include hybrid and electric vehicles in their fleets.

The initiative targets a 10 per cent share for hybrid and electric vehicles among all new cars purchased between 2016 and 2020. It also targets that 2 per cent of all cars in Dubai will be either electric or hybrid vehicles by 2020 and it will reach 10 per cent by 2030.

Last year, Dewa announced that it will install 100 electric car chargers across the city in an attempt to promote use of electric cars.

According to Dewa, the target has been achieved and green chargers have been installed at key locations such as Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, RTA, shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels and parking areas.

“The Green Charger aims to install and manage the infrastructure to provide electric vehicles with power to reduce air pollution and protect the environment from the adverse effects of the transportation sector in the emirate,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

A delegation from the RTA recently met with top Dewa officials to reiterate their commitment towards fulfilling the green mobility goals.

“The RTA takes part in the Dubai Green Mobility initiative through its membership in the technical and executive committees. The RTA operates 300 hybrid taxi cars, which is 6 per cent of the total taxi fleet. We are working to convert 50 per cent of the taxi fleet to hybrid cars by 2021. These vehicles produce 33 per cent less carbon emissions compared to other cars,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

Al Tayer noted that the RTA has adopted a project to study the requirements for electric-vehicle charging stations and their locations in Dubai.

“The RTA is currently preparing specifications and guidelines for charging stations with regard to right of way. It will be completed before the end of this year. The RTA collaborated with Dewa in establishing 10 electric charger stations at the RTA’s multi-level car park building,” he added.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
dewa

Also In Transport

More diversions on Airport road
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE