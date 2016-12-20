Mobile
Dubai Christmas shopping in full swing

Deals in supermarkets, electronics stores mark festive season

  • Christmas decorations have started appearing in window displays of stores at malls around the UAE.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • A huge Christmas tree set up at Wafi Mall in Dubai. Malls are rolling out special promotions for the festive sImage Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News
  • Carrefour supermarket at Sharjah City Centre decked up for the Christmas shopping rush.Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Christmas shoppers have a lot to look forward to this festive season.

In the run-up to Christmas Day on December 25, there are plenty of glittering gifts to shop for across the emirate. Then, the day after, the annual Dubai Shopping Festival begins.

While many expats choose to fly home this time of year — and use up any remaining days of leave from work — there are plenty of things on offer for those who stay.

For gadget fans, Jumbo Electronics is hosting a Christmas clearance sale, with knock-down prices on tablets, televisions and laptops. In rival chain Emax, shoppers who spend Dh1,500 or more receive a free gift.

To help stock up on Christmas fare, supermarket chain Choithrams is offering deals on meat — including beef topside roast and turkey — Brussels sprouts, and cakes.

Carrefour has also lowered prices on children’s toys, luggage, electronics and household appliances.

After two journeys to Dubai Festival City mall and Mirdif City Centre, Thomas Al Basha has spent around Dh3,000 on this year’s gifts.

“I am almost done with my Xmas shopping, with just one or two gifts left to buy,” said the British expat.

Al Basha added that he made a “deliberate decision” to get Christmas gift shopping out of the way earlier to avoid the last minute rush to the shops.

For nephews and nieces — all younger than ten — Al Basha has bought toys from Toys R Us, video games and electronics from Virgin and Emax and some sports items from Decathlon.

Meanwhile, his sister will be getting beauty products and his brother-in-law some headphones — about 20 gifts in total.

“Seeing the expressions of the kids when they open their gifts on Xmas day is worth every penny,” he added.

To help melt the post-Christmas blues, the Dubai Shopping Festival may help — and instead of buying gifts for others, it could be the time to treat yourself.

The festival, which runs longer than ever this year, will see 34 days of deals, prize draws and shows across the emirate — and discounts of up to 75 per cent.

