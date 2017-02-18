Driving theory questions in 198 languages
Dubai: Candidates writing the theory test, a basic requirement before obtaining a driving licence, will be able to get questions translated into their native languages.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently signed a deal with Kreative Company Events, a provider of Skype Communication Services for the Business Sector, which will help arrange remote instant interpretation of all questions that are part of the theory test.
The system will be able to get questions translated into 198 global languages, helping applicants with no English or Arabic language proficiency to understand the questions better.
Ahmad Hashim Behroozian, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said: “The system enables examinees to clearly understand the rules of driving and traffic in the language of their choice. Better understanding of rules and regulations would eventually enhance road safety.”
The translation facility will be available at all RTA and RTA-supervised driving centres.
To avail the facility, Behroozian said, the candidate has to submit an application for the interpretation in the preferred language seven days before the appointed date of the test.
The tests will be monitored and recorded in order to avoid any manipulation and ensure transparency.