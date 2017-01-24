Mobile
Do not overtake from the right, police urge motorists

More than 3,000 fines issued to motorists for wrong overtaking in 2016

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Police have urged motorists to avoid overtaking vehicles from the right lane in Abu Dhabi as this may result in fatal traffic accidents.

Colonel Mohammad Dahi Al Humeri, director-general of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police, said that overtaking of other vehicles should be from the left lane only, while ensuring that the roads are clear and that there is ample distance ahead of their vehicles to be able to overtake from the left lane.

Col Al Humeri also urged motorists to use their car indicators when moving from one lane to another, use the rear view and side mirrors, leave safe distance ahead of the other vehicles after overtaking from the left lane, and be extra cautious when overtaking.

He added that traffic monitoring will be intensified on the internal and external roads of the capital to catch drivers who are not abiding by the law, pointing out that 3,116 fines were issued to motorists for overtaking from the right in 2016.

The penalties for overtaking from the right are a Dh200 fine and four black points.

— The writer is an Abu Dhabi-based freelance journalist

