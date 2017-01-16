Mobile
Campaign against using mobile while driving launched

Campaign against using mobileUAQ Police launch campaign to stop drivers using phones while driving in UAQ Police launch campaign to stop drivers using phones

Image Credit: Umm Al Quwain police
 

Umm Al Quwain: In a bid to reduce the number of road accidents, the Umm Al Quwain Police on Sunday launched its first traffic awareness campaign for the year.

The Umm Al Quwain Police launched a three-month campaign against using the telephone while driving.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Obaid Bin Aran, director of the traffic department at Umm Al Quwain Police, said the campaign titled “Your life is more important than your call” aims  to create awareness on the extremely unsafe practice of talking on mobile phone while driving which is seen behind numerous traffic accidents.

This campaign is implemented by Umm Al  Quwain Police in cooperation with the traffic coordination.

Bin Aran said: "Using a mobile phone while driving is highly distracting and extremely dangerous. Traffic crashes are increasingly being caused in part by drivers using their cell phones."

Using a hand-held phone while driving carries a penalty of up to Dh200 and four black points. It is a leading cause of crashes in UAE.

