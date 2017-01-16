Campaign against using mobile while driving launched
Umm Al Quwain: In a bid to reduce the number of road accidents, the Umm Al Quwain Police on Sunday launched its first traffic awareness campaign for the year.
The Umm Al Quwain Police launched a three-month campaign against using the telephone while driving.
Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Obaid Bin Aran, director of the traffic department at Umm Al Quwain Police, said the campaign titled “Your life is more important than your call” aims to create awareness on the extremely unsafe practice of talking on mobile phone while driving which is seen behind numerous traffic accidents.
This campaign is implemented by Umm Al Quwain Police in cooperation with the traffic coordination.
Bin Aran said: "Using a mobile phone while driving is highly distracting and extremely dangerous. Traffic crashes are increasingly being caused in part by drivers using their cell phones."
Using a hand-held phone while driving carries a penalty of up to Dh200 and four black points. It is a leading cause of crashes in UAE.