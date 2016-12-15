Mobile
Burj Khalifa metro station to close at 10pm on New Year’s Eve

Dubai Police reveal arrangements for New Year’s Eve

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will close at 10pm on New Year’s Eve, Dubai Police’s Transport Security Department announced on Thursday.

Colonel Mohammad Ahmad Al Bastaki, Director of Dubai Police Transport Security Department, said a comprehensive safety and traffic plan has been put in place for managing vehicles, public transportation, and pedestrians in the areas surrounding the New Year’s main events in Dubai.

Al Bastaki said the plans, which are a result of the ongoing coordination with the Roads and Transportation Authority and a number of organisations, include stepping up police patrols, creating extra parking spaces, having more feeder buses shuttling round the clock, and closure of some roads and metro stations during the day.

He said the Danube, World Trade Centre and Financial Centre metro stations will continue to operate on New Year’s Eve, and people attending the celebrations should use them instead of the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station.

People should use public transport during the celebrations to avoid getting stuck in traffic, but also plan their trips on public transportation bearing in mind that they could be crowded, he added.

