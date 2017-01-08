Back-to-school traffic woes hit again

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road is congested with traffic during the morning rush hour. For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: All popular routes leading into Dubai were blocked with traffic on Sunday morning; on the first day that schools started the new semester.

On its Twitter page, the Ministry of Education announced that the two-week winter holidays were over and that classes have resumed on Sunday January 8, 2017. The ministry also pointed out that Spring break is expected to run from March 26 to April 9, 2017.

Commuters driving from Sharjah to Dubai were stuck in snail-paced traffic as they attempted to make their way to work at the start of the week.

Tailbacks were reported on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, as well as the route into Airport Tunnel.

Have #Dubai schools started operating again? Traffic is back on Damascus Street @trafficdxb — Feroz Khan (@zoomnclick) January 8, 2017

Heavy traffic was also reported earlier at around 6.30am on Airport Road from around Al Rashidiya area, causing congestion into Garhoud and Deira.

An accident near Wafi Mall at 8.30am caused further traffic congestion, as vehicles making their way on to Shaikh Zayed Road had their journey delayed due to chock-a-block traffic that clogged streets all the way to Oud Metha Road in Bur Dubai.

Accident on E66 Oud Metha Rd near Wafi Mall intersection towards Bur #Dubai causing jam & long tailback. pic.twitter.com/f39msn8nz9 — TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) January 8, 2017

One of the worst backlog of traffic could be seen on Al Ittihad Road, as cars slowly made their way past the Expo centre in Al Taawun, and on to Al Mulla Plaza interchange.

However, Emirates Road remained clear from any chaos of traffic and no accidents were reported along the route into Dubai.