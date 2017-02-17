Mobile
Al Barsha and Al Safa Toll Gates separate by February 19

Step aims to reroute traffic flow, ease the pressure on Shaikh Zayed Road

Image Credit:Karl Jeffs/Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has separated the link between two the Salik toll gates at Al Safa and Al Barsha such that the toll fee will be charged every time a vehicle passes under each toll gate starting from February 19.

RTA has taken this step out of its commitment to resetting the traffic flow on main roads and keep the Shaikh Zayed Road (SZR) as an express traffic corridor that meets the needs of road users, international firms and businesspersons intending to reach their destination quickly — especially as the SZR is well served by mass transit means.

Besides the Dubai Metro Red Line stretching 52km covering 28 stations, including two interchange stations with the Green Line, the SZR is also served by public buses where 156 buses shuttle on 12 routes completing 1,400 journeys per day.

Decongesting SZR

Separating the link between the two toll gates has been decided following an extensive study and assessment of the current traffic situation on the SZR.

It also comes at a time where the RTA has finalised the improvement of the Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road marked by the opening of Al Houdh Interchange between the Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Yalayes Road.

The step also comes after the opening, by Abu Dhabi Government, of the Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Road which connects with the Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road at Seih Shoaib at the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

This new 62km-long traffic corridor serves the incoming traffic from the capital Abu Dhabi, passing through Dubai, and heading towards Sharjah and other Emirates.

So the separation of the toll gates will contribute to directing the transit traffic movement to Al Khail Road, Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

This step is also part of RTA’s endeavours to ease the congestion on SZR.

