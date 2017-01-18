Mobile
Ajman starts paid parking on Ittihad Road

Fines for flouting parking rules will be issued from Saturday

Gulf News
 

Ajman: Ajman residents have to pay fees for parking vehicles along Al Ittihad Road, one of the vital roads in the emirate, effective from Saturday.

Dr Mohammad Bin Omair, director of the Engineering Department at Ajman Municipality, said paid parking is being implemented on the instructions of Shaikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Ajman Department of Planning and Municipality, to organise parking services and prevent congestion on the road.

He added that the project was activated on Monday, but the inspectors would start fining the violators only from Saturday. Paid parking will be from 8am to 1pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

The parking fee will be Dh2 per hour in the morning and Dh1 in the evening.

He added that the project is being implemented in response to the demands of people who requested organised parking in residential areas to avoid exploitation of parking spaces by some people.

New machines have been installed along the road and inspectors will be deployed to ensure that motorists are abiding by the regulations.

He urged the public to cooperate and follow the rules to avoid fines.

Ajman
