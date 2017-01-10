A change in Abu Dhabi speed limits? Police respond to rumours
Dubai: If you think that you can speed over 140km/h in Abu Dhabi without a glitch, think again.
Police have denied rumours spreading across social media recently that the speed limit has been extended in Abu Dhabi.
In a statement on its official Twitter page, Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters said: “Incorrect information has been circulating that the speed limit of radars have been adjusted. The information lacks objectivity and accuracy, and through following in the principle of transparency, any news regarding the strategy of speed limits in the emirate will always be issued by police directly to media outlets.”
Police also urged the public not to be deceived by such misleading information that stem from unofficial sources.
Abu Dhabi Police post daily updates on their website about the location of mobile radars.
According to the website of Abu Dhabi Police, penalties for breaking the speed limit range from Dh500 to Dh900 and six traffic black points.
“Speed kills and the penalties for causing death or injury by dangerous driving are severe,” it stated.