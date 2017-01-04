35 Abu Dhabi Police services on app

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police started offering 35 of its services on its smart application from Wednesday, including renewing driving licence and paying traffic fines.

Besides these 35 police services, seven innovative services and three employee services are also being offered on the police’s website and smart application.

Some of the major services offered include issuing driving licence, vehicle registration permit, paying traffic fines, replacing lost or damaged permits, changing driving road test dates, checking the number of black points on a driver’s licence and traffic fines.

Other services include reporting traffic congestion and accidents, paying for parking services, requesting for assistance, reporting missing car keys, enquiring about speed limits and registering for ‘We Are All Police’ initiative.

Another extra service includes reporting about a car parked behind another vehicle and blocking the way. Previously, motorists had to call 999 for assistance, but now they can use the application and type the vehicle plate number blocking the way. A message will then be delivered anonymously to the motorist blocking the other vehicle to move his car out of the way.

Users can follow up on the status of their pending applications via the website and the smart app.

The services are available in Arabic and English on Abu Dhabi Police website and smart application that can be downloaded on smart phones and tablets via the App Store and Google Play.

Major-General Maktoum Al Sharifi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Police, said, “Today’s launch of the application and website comes after four months of hard work by our teams and signals the transformation to a smart government that aims to facilitate procedures and provide services for the public in a simple, easy and clear manner. Today is just the first phase of a series of upcoming creative and innovative initiatives in which we strive to utilise the latest smart technology and best practice to provide premium services and reach high levels of quality services.”

Speaking to the media, Major-General Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said, “Today’s launch of Abu Dhabi Police Services on the website and smart app is [the result of] the hard work, effort and achievement of our dedicated and devoted police officers and personnel, and we will continue to work efficiently on upcoming innovative initiatives that help people and expedite services.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Major Mohammad Obaid Al Obaidly from the IT department at Abu Dhabi Police, said the team working on the revamp of the website and application focused on making it easily accessible and straightforward for the public.

“We designed the applications into three categories — police services, creative services and employee services — while maintaining simplicity and facilitation in processes and procedures of provided services. In the past, services required five to six steps to be accomplished, but today in two to three steps, users can easily and quickly access fully automated services remotely, without having to visit the customer service centres.

“[With this] We aim to reduce the number of visiting customers to our service centres by 80 per cent.”

Al Obaidly pointed out that the website and smart application are linked to a communication centre working on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week and can be contacted on 8003333.