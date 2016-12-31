21 flights cancelled in Dubai due to extreme fog

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

21 flights cancelled in Dubai due to extreme fog

Emirates calls on passengers to check timings of flights on its website

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A total of 21 flights were cancelled on Friday by Dubai Airports due to heavy fog.

Emirates airline said that it is working with its strategic partners and airline companies operating in Dubai Airports to reschedule flights.

Heavy fog blanketed Dubai from Friday night until Saturday morning, causing delays in the departure and arrival of some Emirates flights, an Emirates spokesman said.

In a statement, Emirates airline apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the out-of-control situation, stressing that the safety of its passengers and staff are a top priority. It called on passengers to check the timings of their flights on its website.

Flydubai also said that severe fog hitting Dubai since last Wednesday reduced visibility to less than 100 metres at times, affecting its operations and flights at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum Airport, which resulted in tens of flights being cancelled, delayed or diverted to nearby airports.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Will higher premium give better value?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays