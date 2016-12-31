21 flights cancelled in Dubai due to extreme fog
Dubai: A total of 21 flights were cancelled on Friday by Dubai Airports due to heavy fog.
Emirates airline said that it is working with its strategic partners and airline companies operating in Dubai Airports to reschedule flights.
Heavy fog blanketed Dubai from Friday night until Saturday morning, causing delays in the departure and arrival of some Emirates flights, an Emirates spokesman said.
In a statement, Emirates airline apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused by the out-of-control situation, stressing that the safety of its passengers and staff are a top priority. It called on passengers to check the timings of their flights on its website.
Flydubai also said that severe fog hitting Dubai since last Wednesday reduced visibility to less than 100 metres at times, affecting its operations and flights at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum Airport, which resulted in tens of flights being cancelled, delayed or diverted to nearby airports.