105,362 passengers arrive in Dubai on New Year’s Eve
Dubai: A record number of 105,362 passengers arrived in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.
According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), Dubai airports registered 669,093 passengers, including 380,290 arrivals and 288,803 departures between December 28-31.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, director-general of GDRFA, said: “We are proud that that for the first time Dubai airports received 105,362 passengers in just one day.”
A work team was set up during the New Year holiday, which coincided with the weekend, in order to facilitate and speed up the travel procedures of passengers at all Dubai airports to ensure that all counters are open.
The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure that Dubai International Airport remains a meeting place for the cultures of the world and an icon of happiness, security and assurance for every passenger.
Maj Gen Al Merri said that GDRFA strives to complete the processing of travel procedures for departures and arrivals in accordance with best practices to bring happiness to all passengers.
He attributed the smooth passenger traffic and the quick processing of travel procedures to the early preparations and coordination between all departments at Dubai Airports.