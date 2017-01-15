You can visit Dubai Safari after summer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

You can visit Dubai Safari after summer

Soft launch of the project slated for April after completion of first phase

  • The project includes Asian, African, Arabian villages and an open Safari Village.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • A pond at one of the enclosures for the animals at the Dubai Safari project.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Crocodiles have already arrived at Dubai Safari.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • A resting area for the visitors with roof being held up by lifelike models of six giraffes.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Sculptures of animals have been placed at various locations in the Safari village.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Timothy Husband, Dubai Safari Projecttechnical directorImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Sculptures of animals have been placed at various locations in the Safari village.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • A moon bear at Dubai Safari.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • New species of animals will be calling Dubai Safari home soon.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Sculptures of animals have been placed at various locations in the Safari village.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Crocodiles have already arrived at Dubai Safari. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Sculptures of animals have been placed at various locations in the Safari village.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • A moon bear at Dubai Safari.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Safari will open its doors to the public only after this summer and will house about 3,500 animals in its first phase, Gulf News has learnt.

The much-awaited Dh1 billion project will be completed by April, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality told Gulf News. However, he said, the facility will start receiving visitors only after a grand inauguration by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, after the summer.

“We will have a soft launch after the completion [of the first phase] of the project in April,” he added.

Tim Husband, technical director of Dubai Safari, said the facility is likely to start receiving visitors from September.


He said April would see the completion of the first phase of the project which includes Asian, African, Arabian villages and an open Safari Village that offers a guided safari drive.

The number of animals to be housed in Dubai Safari has also been reduced to some 3,500 from the previous figure of 5,000. About 500 of them, including lions, moon bears, monkeys, crocodiles and antelopes have already made Dubai Safari their home, Husband said, after giving Gulf News an exclusive drive through the open safari and showing us some of these animals.

Running behind schedule

Related Links

Tim Husband

“We are running a little bit behind schedule with some of the buildings and in acquiring some animals,” Husband said, explaining the delay.

He said he has had to cancel orders for birds and animals due to reports of avian flu, foot and mouth disease and other infectious diseases in the countries from where the stock was expected to come. “We don’t want to compromise on the health and safety of the animals and the last thing I want is overcrowding,” he said.

New species of animals will be calling Dubai Safari home soon. “We are looking at the importation of rhinos and hippos now. Giraffes will be coming very soon.”

The biggest attraction at the safari is expected to be a group of elephants, the arrival of which will not be made public until they settle down well. “I can only say that there will be 16 of them and it will be the largest number of elephants ever moved legally,” said Husband.

Tickets to be affordable

Khaled Sultan Hilal Al Suwaidi, director of Leisure Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said the entry tickets to Dubai Safari will be kept affordable for all. “We are planning to have different types of tickets. One is for visiting the Asian, African and Arabian villages and another for the drive through the Safari Village. There will be a combined ticket for visiting all of them together.”

Al Suwaidi said the animals from the existing Dubai Zoo in Jumeirah will be moved into Dubai Safari before the soft launch. “All of them will come here. We will announce the closure of Dubai Zoo after that.”

The main building will include a theatre for various shows and activities that can accommodate 1,000 people, with an external metal structure, a clean energy production park, and an interactive play area for children, the municipality had earlier said. A wadi area, themed cafes and restaurants, a veterinary hospital and research centre with a state-of-the art lab, are also part of the first phase.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

You can visit Dubai Safari after summer
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon