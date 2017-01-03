Video: How Dubai's newest megaproject looks like

Dubai: The Dubai Media Office has released a two-minute video of what you can expect from Dubai Harbour once the megaproject is completed.

The video, which was posted online on Monday, reads: “A world-class waterfront destination that adopts a culture of innovation and offers the highest standards of luxury. Features Skydive Dubai and Dubai International Marine Club. Streets at Dubai Harbour turn into formula circuit track.”

According to the artist’s impression, the new waterfront destination will also include a 135-metre high structure called Dubai Lighthouse – a unique architectural icon that will be located at the entrance of Dubai Harbour.

The lighthouse is set to feature a luxury hotel, an observation deck, and a solid, smooth façade that can be used as a screen for high-resolution projections and light shows.

The 20 million sq. feet project will be located in the area between Jumeirah Beach Residence and Palm Jumeirah.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the new waterfront destination on Monday, in the presence of the Crown Prince of Dubai Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Group Chairman of Meraas Abdullah Al Habbai.

Once completed, the harbour will not only feature a 1400-berth marina, but will also include port and terminal for cruise ships that can host 6,000 passengers, in addition to accommodating yachts as large as 85 metres long.

The marina will also include a shopping mall covering 3.5 million sq. feet, an events arena, residential buildings, hotels, offices, retail stores, public services, restaurants and cafes.

The project is under development by local holding company Meraas, and will be completed in four years once ground has been broken.