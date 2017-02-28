South Africa sets up new visa processing centre in Dubai

Dubai: The Embassy of South Africa has launched a South Africa Visa Application Centre in Dubai from February 1. The centre is being partnered by the VFS Global agency, the global outsourcing company for government and diplomatic missions.

The centre was officially inaugurated on February 28, by MK Lekgoro, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa. With South Africa being a popular travel destination for business and leisure travellers the world over, the streamlined and professional services offered at the new centre aims at providing residents elevated levels of customer service to UAE residents when applying for visas. Well-trained staff with local language capabilities deliver personalised attention to applicants for a smoother and more convenient application experience.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Ambassador said, “It is with great pleasure that I formally inaugurate the South African Visa Application Centre in Dubai, which finally formalises our long-standing relationship. This will add to the streamlining of much valued services to the public who we are sure will receive the best services in a professional manner.”

Vinay Malhotra, COO — Middle East and South Asia for VFS Global said “We at VFS Global are committed to providing world-class visa application services on behalf of our esteemed client, the Government of South Africa, to the residents of the UAE. We are confident that the newly launched centre in Dubai will add to the overall experience of travelling to the vibrant country of South Africa and are privileged to be a part of this new initiative.”

South Africa Visa Application Centre

Address: Wafi Mall, Level 3, Falcon Phase 2, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai — 114100, UAE

Helpline: +971 4205 5719 Email: info.zauae@vfshelpline.com

Website: http://www.vfsglobal.com/southafrica/UAE/

Business hours: 09:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs (Sunday to Thursday)

Submission Timings: 09:00 hrs — 15:00 hrs | Sunday — Thursday (except holidays as declared by the South African Consulate General in Dubai UAE)

Passport Collection: 15:00 hrs — 17:00 hrs | Sunday — Thursday (except holidays as declared by the South African Consulate General in Dubai UAE)