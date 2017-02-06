Nobel gems in physics on show in Dubai

Dubai: Google can tell you virtually all about the greatest discoveries in physics. But Dubai residents now have a chance to personally explore the most important scientific breakthroughs in physics at the Nobel Museum which opened on Monday.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, opened the third annual exhibition at the Children’s City in Creek Park that will continue till March 5.

Highlights from the opening of Nobel Museum in Dubai's Children City. Doctor Olov Amelin, Director of the Nobel Museum in Sweden talks to Gulf News. (Video by: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News)

Launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF) in association with the Nobel Museum in Sweden, the 2017 edition of the museum thrusts the field of physics into the limelight under the theme “The Nobel Prize in Physics: Understanding Matter.”

“The Museum sheds light on prominent and successful scientists who have set an example to be followed if we are serious about building a knowledge-based economy,” said Jamal bin Huwaireb, managing director of MBRF.

He said several workshops by high-profile scientists, academics and innovators are scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Museum to shed light on the research being conducted in centres across the UAE.

The museum opens with a section featuring the chronology of physics in the medieval Islamic world.

“If you go back in time, the development, especially within the field of astrophysics, was really taking place in the Islamic world,” Dr Olov Amelin, director of the Nobel Museum in Sweden told Gulf News.

“There are a lot of Arabic names that are still being used in astronomy and astrophysics. That is the starting point where we tell our story of physics here.”

He hoped the Nobel Museum would inspire young Arabs to contribute to future discoveries in physics.

The museum includes eight other sections each of which gives an insight into Nobel Prize winning discoveries.

Twenty displays in the exhibition show objects related to various Nobel laureates.

A section featuring the chronology of the life of Alfred Nobel and the guest appearance of Peter Sundh, an actor who officially impersonates Alfred Nobel, are among other highlights. Visitors can meet Sundh sporting the 19th century attire of Alfred Nobel himself at the museum in the morning session today [Tuesday].

The museum will host workshops on February 12, 19, 21, 26, and 28 at 11am.

What: Nobel Museum Exhibition

Where: Children’s City, Gate No 1, Creek Park

When: 9am to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 3pm till 8pm on Friday and Saturday till March 5.

Entry fee: Dh5 for Creek Park entry ticket and Dh10 and Dh15 for kids and adults respectively for Children’s City entry ticket. No separate ticket for the Nobel Museum.

Highlights of eight sections at the museum

Matter: Presents an interactive table with three touchscreens, allowing visitors to build atoms and learn about their constituent parts and the properties of elements.

Rays and Waves: Allows visitors to discover the interior of objects and bodies using X-ray imagery.

Stars and Universe: Offers visitors a completely immersive experience with a video projected on a large screen, taking them on a journey through the universe.

Electronics: Allows visitors to build their own electronic inventions.

Quantum Physics: Features “A Quantum World,” a projection that allows the visitor to explore different effects in quantum physics.

Cloud Chamber: Gives a chance for audience to witness cosmic particles leaving tracks.

Laureate Arena: Introduces visitors to the contributions of various Nobel laureates

VR Experience: Lets visitors go on a journey through the cosmos using virtual reality equipment.

Did You Know?

There is an app that provides stories of Nobel Laureates. Download the ‘Laureates Trail’ app from the App Store or Google Play and discover more about the great Laureates and their discoveries!