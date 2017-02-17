Maliha offers unique outdoor getaway experience

Sharjah: With its breathtaking natural beauty, stunning historical landmarks and rich troves of archaeological treasure, Maliha offers an unforgettable desert experience. Cementing its position as one of the UAE’s premier destinations for sightseeing and outdoor pursuits, Maliha has introduced an array of activities designed to meet tourists’ passion for adventure and discovery during the winter season.

Whether a fan of high-octane and adrenalin-fuelled thrills or more relaxed and leisurely pastimes, Maliha has something for you. From dune bashing in powerful SUVs to quietly taking in the beauty of its spectacular natural scenery, there are at least nine activities for you to enjoy at Maliha, with the cooler winter temperatures at this time of the year making it the perfect setting for outdoor activities, either on your own or with family and friends.

“Maliha has established itself as a favourite place for adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers, archaeological buffs and adrenalin seekers. A unique place that combines desert terrain, ancient history and an array of inspiring activities, Maliha is an exceptional destination that encourages exploration and inquisitiveness,” said Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, manager of Maliha Archaeological and Eco-Tourism Project.

“Maliha offers a full package of activities that perfectly fit with the region’s natural environment, culture and heritage. We have succeeded [in charting] the activities to meet the aspirations and interests of visitors of all segments and our accomplishments have only just started. Maliha’s next phase will involve the development of a vast Desert Park that will serve as a wildlife reserve and a natural habitat for the protection and conservation of rare species indigenous to the area. The development will see the release of animals such as the Arabian Oryx, sand gazelles, mountain deer, desert foxes and other endangered animals, as well as see the planting and cultivation of trees, shrubs and flowers. The park will be open for the public to gain a close-up view of the amazing variety of flora and fauna of the habitat,” he added.

“The second phase of the Maliha Archaeological and Eco-Tourism Project will include the construction of hospitality facilities, restaurants and overnight facilities, in addition to even more recreational and sports activity services. We are working to transform Maliha into a world-class ecotourism destination that draws tourists and visitors from all over the world,” Al Suwaidi continued.

The Maliha project is one of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority’s (Shurooq)’s signature destinations, the first phase of which was opened in January 2016. The destination aligns with the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to highlight Sharjah’s ancient archaeological sites. The sites were discovered and excavated after years of exploration by the Department of Antiquities at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Information, with the aim of safeguarding historical monuments, the natural environment, biodiversity and wildlife in Maliha.

What all you can do in Maliha

Maliha Archaeological Centre

Visitors to the project area can begin with the Maliha Archaeological Centre, a key component of the Maliha Archaeological and Ecotourism destination. Here one can gain a valuable insight into the region’s history and find out what it was like for the UAE’s earliest ancestors who inhabited the region many thousands of years ago. The centre offers the opportunity to review its unique collection of exquisite artefacts excavated from the area and to learn more about the archaeological environment of Maliha.

Fossil and Camel rocks

If taking in stunning vistas is your thing, the best panoramic and scenic views can be had from the top of Fossil Rock and Camel Rock on a one- to three-hour tour in 4WD vehicles. Accompanied by a guide, you can make your way to the top of these two prominent rocky outcrops where you can soak up the magnificent views and capture glorious sunrise, sunset and moonrise tableaus.

Adventure tour

For adventure junkies, this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to view the landscape of Maliha from the best vantage points. During the excursion that takes one to three hours, you can challenge yourself discovering the four peaks of Maliha’s majestic mountains, which provide the perfect photo-op against scenic backdrops.

Archaeological tour

Embark on an adventure that takes you on a journey back through time to uncover the secrets of the region’s ancient history and to learn about the human imprints left by successive civilisations in Maliha. Take in a range of early developments such as the Maliha Fort, the Castle, the ancient farmhouse, the historical graveyards and the caves inhabited by Maliha’s first dwellers more than 130,000 years ago.

Paragliding and paramotoring

For the ultimate aerial thrill, visitors to Maliha can ascend one of Maliha’s tallest mountains and then silently glide down harnessed to a professional paraglider pilot, taking in the region’s amazing undulating topography and stunning scenery. If preferred, you can start your aviation adventure closer to sea level in a paramotor, taking off and climbing to altitude in a powered flight around the region. Both options provide the opportunity to take photos of spectacular sunsets from an airborne perspective.

FatBoy bikes

Ramblers and exercise enthusiasts will enjoy the walking tours while patrol heads and those who prefer the comfortable seating of a 4WD can make the most of a variety of off-road tours. Keen motorcyclists can traverse the array of historical and archaeological sites in Maliha on a FatBoy bike, specially designed for riding in the desert. Whatever transport option you choose, whether on foot, two wheels or four, you will be able to get up-close with nature, frequently encountering creatures including rare plants, birds, reptiles, Arabian desert foxes and camels.

Polaris extreme adventures

Polaris buggies are one of the most exciting ways to explore Maliha and its charming dunes. Embark on an ultimate heart-pumping ride through the Sharjah desert with an extreme off-roading adventure tour, with the adrenalin-fuelled trip allowing you to stop off at the site’s most impressive sites for a closer inspection at your leisure.

Sunset Lounge

After a long day in Maliha, there is no better place to unwind with your family or friends than the Sunset Lounge. Start your evening with a mountain trek or short off-road dune drive and then enjoy a barbecue dinner under the stars. Located next to Fossil Rock, Sunset Lounge provides the perfect tranquil environment for a nocturnal escape and for gazing at the night sky through the telescopes provided and aided by an expert astronomer. Away from the light pollution of the city, the panoply of stars in the night time firmament serves up an awe-inspiring experience.

Overnight Survival Camp

Maliha welcomes its visitors at all times of night and day. If you prefer to stay overnight and enjoy the wonder of the desert after the sun has gone down, you can enjoy a unique stay at the Survival Camp. Associated activities at the camp include walking and cycling tours, star grazing, and dinner and breakfast meals.