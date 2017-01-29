Hot Dubai Safari will be a ‘frozen zoo’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hot Dubai Safari will be a ‘frozen zoo’

Cryopreservation of genetic materials of animals and computer-assisted breeding programme planned at Dubai Safari

  • Crocodiles at Dubai Safari.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Timothy Husband, Dubai Safari Project Manager.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Animals roaming in the wild and air-conditioned rocks keeping them cool are not just the highlights of Dubai Safari that is expected to open its doors to visitors in September. It is also set to become one of the largest ‘frozen zoos’ in the world that can help preserve the genetic pool of animals and prevent their extinction.

“The new Dubai Safari will hold a ‘frozen zoo’,” Tim Husband, the technical director of Dubai Safari told Gulf News.

“[It will have] first a sperm bank and later on an embryo bank, where we will hold genetic materials of many different species so that we will be able to not only help with our own collection but in time to help with other collections [in zoos] around the world. The goal is to have one of the largest frozen zoos in the world,” he said.

There are only a few frozen zoos in the world. To become a leading one among them, Dubai Safari will have a state-of-the-art laboratory that will store sperm, tissue samples and embryos of animals in liquid nitrogen. The cryopreservation of genetic materials will be done in sub-zero temperatures. The preserved sperm will be provided to other zoos as well for animal reproduction programmes such as artificial insemination.

Computer dating for animals

To prevent inbreeding or mating of related animals, which leads to decreased biological fitness of a population, Dubai Safari will also incorporate modern technology in its breeding programme.

“Every animal will have a chip put in it and carry an ID number. If you scan the chip, you will get all the details stored in the stock book of the animal,” said Husband.

The stock book will have the full profile of each animal, including details of other animals related to it. “You feed the ID number of the animal and bang it comes up on the computer that this animal is related to this one and this one and not related to this and that, etc.”

Dubbing it as “computer dating for animals,” Husband said the technology-assisted breeding programme that prevents inbreeding will help ensure that the frozen zoo in Dubai Safari has the best quality gene pool of animals.

“If something happens to any animal’s population, we will have the gene pool here to release them into the wild.”

Husband said the breeding programme will start as soon as the stock of animals is in and the frozen zoo will start as soon as the lab is ready.

Dubai Safari is slated to house almost 3,500 animals in its first phase. Around 500 of them have already arrived at the nearly 120-hectare facility in Al Warqa which aims to be the biggest wildlife conservation project in the region.

A conservation centre will be part of the project. It will support field research and educational activities.

Apart from providing educational tours to school students at Dubai Safari, Husband said, guides will be sent to schools in Dubai to talk about animals and conservation programmes.

“I want to really push to have a kids’ club where they can come here one day during weekend and get to be with the guides to explore more about wildlife conservation,” he said.

 

BOX

 

A frozen zoo is a zoo that has the laboratory facility for cryopreservation of animal genetic resources. Sperms, oocytes, embryos and somatic cells are generally preserved by cooling to very low temperatures (typically -80 °C using solid carbon dioxide or -196 °C in liquid nitrogen) for using them again for animal reproduction.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETourism

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

5 million register for smart gates system in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis