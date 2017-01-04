Mobile
Barbecue on the banks of Wadi Shawka

Shawka Dam in RAK to become new tourist attraction

Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: Shawka Dam, which is situated in Wadi Shawka on the eastern exteriors of Ras Al Khaimah bordering Sharjah, will be the next green tourist destination of the emirate.

Currently open for tourists with limited facilities, the 3.5-square-kilometre area that houses a 275,000 cubic-metre capacity dam is set to see some major upgrades.

The upgrades include recreational facilities, a children’s play area, more washrooms, a larger barbecue area as well as smaller ponds fed by the dam.

“Wadi Shawka is the ideal family recreational and picnic location. We want people to enjoy this green tourism location in the UAE, while preserving its natural beauty,” said Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, who toured the area on Wednesday.

Work on creating a 50,000-cubic-metre pond will start shortly and once ready, it will offer people an added recreational facility in the area.

The dam was built following the instructions of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2001.

At 120mm, Wadi Shawka receives one of the highest rainfalls in the country and the dam helps harvest rainwater.

“Apart from supporting nature and wildlife, the dam has helped enrich the underground water tables in the region,” said Al Nuaimi.

The dam is situated off the Sharjah-Kalba road, around 10 kilometres after the Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road exit.

