Abu Dhabi will have a brand new water canal by April

The Shams canal is in the final testing stage prior to April flooding and opening.

Abu Dhabi: There are over 250 islands in the capital, but with that, there is still more room for another canal.

Property developer Aldar has announced that it is preparing to open Shams canal on Reem Island – a 2.4 kilometre canal that is expected to open next month.

At present, officials have confirmed that are carrying out the final test, and commissioning work is well underway ahead of its scheduled flooding in early April.

Once completed, the canalscape will feature 450 trees, and will cover an area of 46,000 square metres equipped with 10 bridges. As many as 35 plots within Shams are positioned adjacent to the canal, ensuring that many residents will enjoy close proximity to this new water feature.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Development, Aldar Properties said: "This new canal will play an integral part of the community, as it runs through the heart of the development, and provides many areas for meeting up, exercising, and socializing. We look forward to its opening, in addition to other upcoming community events and amenities in the near future."

Along with the canal, Aldar is close to completing over 23km of walkways, and 1,550m of cycle paths and 3,650m of promenade along the coastal scape.

These projects, along with a number of pocket parks and a public beach overlooking natural mangroves, will help to create an outdoor environment that is not typically found.

