Emirati businessman's donation to charities reaches Dh370 million

DUBAI: An Emirati businessman has so far donated Dh370 million of his wealth to various charities, to improve the lives of underprivileged people.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founder of the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Foundation (KAHF) and Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group has urged people to give within their means to people less fortunate than themselves in 2017, which was declared as ‘The Year of Giving’ by His Highness President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Charity begins at home. Which is why I support many initiatives in the United Arab Emirates, and I encourage others to do the same. No matter how big or small the donation is, every dirham counts. Even the smallest of donations can make an impact on a community. In the 21st century, I cannot comprehend why people in parts of the world are witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis and widespread hunger. In the coming weeks I will be making a big announcement to assist people in the UAE," Al Habtoor said.

Al Habtoor had launched his foundation in 2013 to improve the lives of mankind irrespective of race, religion and political affiliation. It focuses on community development, interfaith dialogue and understanding, education and research, healthcare and poverty alleviation.

KAHF has done regular contributions to the UAE Red Crescent, the Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature, the American University of Sharjah, Dubai Harvard Foundation for Medical Research, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (the building of two endowments) and the Khalaf Al Habtoor Assistive Technology Resource Centre at Zayed University. The centre aims to support the personal and professional development of students with special needs.

On average the foundation also gives over Dh5m annually to needy families in the United Arab Emirates. “Charity begins at home,” said Al Habtoor. “Which is why I support many initiatives in the United Arab Emirates, and I encourage others to do the same.”

Al Habtoor has funded the reconstruction and management of the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque and Centre, as well as the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Medical Simulation Centre – the first comprehensive simulation training facility of its kind in the region located within the Mohammad Bin Rashid Academic Medical Centre at Dubai Healthcare City. The facility, which provides medical professionals with hands-on clinical simulation training, is designed to replicate a hospital setting with functioning operating rooms, adult and paediatric intensive care, and high-fidelity patient simulators.

Outside the UAE, Al Habtoor is a regular supporter of The Carter Centre, Illinois College, and The American University of Cairo among others.

His humanitarian support includes financial assistance to Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

“The refugee crisis has become a global concern. The world has forgotten the plight of these innocent men, women and children. World leaders have turned their backs on the people of Palestine and Syria, so it is left to individuals to tackle the problem alone,” he said.

Most recently the KAHF opened a hospital in Hrar, an impoverished northern town in Lebanon, and launched Hope, a breast cancer initiative in the United Arab Emirates.

In October 2016, Al Habtoor pledged $20m (Dh73.4) to kick start a poverty alleviation plan, and urged other philanthropist to match his pledge. “In the 21st century I cannot comprehend why people in parts of the world are witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis and widespread hunger. They are deprived of their basic needs. This is unacceptable.”

“Let us start 2017 on the right foot,” he said. “In the coming weeks I will be making a big announcement to assist people in the UAE.”