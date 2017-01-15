Corporate giving on the rise in Dubai

Dubai: In its constant endeavour to promote giving back to society, the Dubai Chamber has been at the forefront of organising and leading a number of initiatives, programmes, events, workshops and seminars designed to promote corporate social responsibility, sustainability and volunteerism with the emirate’s business community, said Hamad Bu Amim, president and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He added that the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) has been a key driver in changing attitudes and practices in CSR and sustainability within the business community. In 2016, the centre organised 31 events focused on improving CSR and sustainability, which were attended by more than 2,126 delegates from 691 companies.

“Our Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing corporate social responsibility,” said Bu Amim.

“This network has grown from just a few members in 2010 to 58 corporate members today and offers companies the opportunity to network, learn, share experiences and enhance their CSR leadership.”

The ENGAGE Dubai programme, managed by the centre, has increased the quality and quantity of employee volunteering within local communities.

The 6th annual Give & Gain Day, held under the programme, saw the participation of 768 volunteers from 26 companies who contributed 1,681 hours to various community projects that benefited 1,300 people, he informed.

“We are encouraged by the growing number of companies in Dubai that have adopted CSR strategies, as well as those which have made charitable work and volunteering a part of their activities.”

A recent survey conducted by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, found that 52 per cent of business executives in Dubai acknowledge the importance of CSR, while 30 per cent actually have a CSR strategy in place.

Over the last decade, the concept of CSR in Dubai has evolved from being a “nice to have” option to becoming become an integral part of corporate strategy and operations, Bu Amim said.

“Beyond Dubai, we organise initiatives to give back to communities where our representative offices are located; we look to scale up those charitable efforts as we expand,” he said.

The chamber is planning to launch a new initiative later this year in line with the Year of Giving, and will announce details on this soon.