Where to get insurance cover for domestic workers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Where to get insurance cover for domestic workers

Sponsors who fail to get health insurance cover for their domestic workers may face a fine

Image Credit:
Violators face a fine of Dh500 per month and non-issuance or non-renewal of their residence visas.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Domestic workers are not exempt from getting the mandatory health insurance and their sponsors who fail to get it for them may face penalties by January 1.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has given Dubai residents until the end of this year to get health insurance cover for their dependants and domestic workers under their sponsorship. This was after a three-year rollout of the new insurance rule and a six-month extension for sponsors to fully cover their employees and their dependants.

Violators face a fine of Dh500 per month and non-issuance or non-renewal of their residence visas.

DHA has approved 46 health insurance companies to provide health cover for Dubai residents. Out of these, nine are licensed to provide the Essential Benefit Package (EBP) to anyone who earns less than Dh4,000, including domestic workers such as maids, nannies, drivers, and cooks, among others.

“These nine companies cannot deny providing the EBP to anyone who falls in this category,” Dr Haider Al Yousuf, director of Health Funding at the DHA, said in an earlier statement.

The EBP is the minimum package a sponsor must provide for his or her employee or dependant. This costs between Dh565 and Dh650.

Dr Al Yousuf said the EBP provides patients will all their essential insurance needs but options are available for additional cover, depending on the insurance provider.

Among the licensed insurance companies are Axa Insurance, Oman Insurance Company, MetLife Alico, National Health Insurance Company (Daman), Ras Al Khaimah National Health Insurance Company (Daman), Orient Insurance Company, Takaful Emarat, Dar Al Takaful, and National General Insurance.

“The Essential Benefit Package (EBP) provided by the different insurance companies is roughly the same as they are designed based on the minimum requirement of DHA. So there’s a difference of roughly Dh50 to Dh75 in the premium depending on which company is offering the insurance, but the benefits they will get are roughly the same,” an insurance broker told Gulf News.

With a basic insurance cover or EBP, the insured is given a maximum coverage of up to Dh150,000 per policy, with a cash out of up to 20 per cent for every new visit to the clinic or hospital. For inpatient coverage, a maximum of Dh100 per night for hospital rooms is usually given.

Gulf News noted, however, that applicants need to read the fine print and the policy terms as some EBP insurance plans cover emergency cases when the insured is in other emirates outside Dubai, while others only covers emergency cases in Abu Dhabi. Others have a six-month waiting period for people with chronic and pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Speed and ease of claims also vary depending on the insurer.

Gulam Mohammad Teli, Chief Officer - Health and Life at AXA Insurance Gulf, said providing insurance cover for domestic workers and dependents is aligned with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda to give access to good quality health care for all nationals and residents in Dubai.

“By insuring domestic workers, employers are not only ensuring that they are compliant with the requirements of the law, but also offer their domestic help the access to treatment they require covering all their basic healthcare needs,” he told Gulf News.

- with additional inputs from Karthik Nair, Intern at Gulf News

Basic requirements:

- Applicant’s passport copy

- ID Picture of applicant

- Salary certificate and a labour contract signed and stamped (for domestic workers)

- Visa copy of sponsor as well as insured member

- Emirates ID of sponsor as well as insured member

- Certificate of continuity, if any (for covering pre-existing and chronic diseases).

For more information, visit http://www.isahd.ae.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Dubai residents rush to beat deadline

News Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

News Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees