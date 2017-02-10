UAE: Viral infections spike in unstable weather

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE: Viral infections spike in unstable weather

Residents urged to stay strong to withstand attack of seasonal viruses

Allergies
Image Credit: Supplied photo
A variety of seasonal viruses are active during the winter months and doctors explain that one can get an infection through body contact like a handshake, or virus thriving on surfaces such as table tops, door knobs etc, especially in enclosed spaces like classrooms, offices, shops and even homes.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Residents of the UAE need to watch out for viral infections that are resulting in high fevers, cough and cold, said health experts. At least 50 per cent of the patients reporting to their general physicians are suffering from viral infections.

Dr Layla Wazni, specialist in Internal Medicine at Medcare Hospital, confirmed: “Last month, of the 150 patients who turned up at my clinic, at least 70 per cent had a viral infection. About 3-6 cases were of influenza and this is happening because of the changing weather which triggers activity from seasonal virus strains.”

Dr Al Hadi Al Tayyeb Abbas, consultant internal medicine specialist at the RAK Hospital, said this trend could be seen all over the Northern Emirates — Ajman, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. “I have been attending to about 6-10 cases of viral infections daily at my clinic.”

A variety of seasonal viruses are active during the winter months and doctors explain that one can get an infection through body contact like a handshake, or virus thriving on surfaces such as table tops, door knobs etc, especially in enclosed spaces like classrooms, offices, shops and even homes.

Dr Abbas added: “From classmates in school, colleagues at work or visiting relatives at home, anyone can transfer the infection through direct contact.”

Dr Wazni said the second-most common method of transmission was through moisture droplets. “The infection gets airborne when someone sneezes or coughs and does not follow the standard protocol of covering their mouth with a tissue or handkerchief. The saliva droplets transfer the infection to others through the air.”

Typical symptoms

Viral infections can start with feverishness, low-grade fever, sore throat, blocked nasal passage and progress to severe cough, cold, sneezing, allergic rhinitis, body ache, headache and then turn into a full-fledged viral attack.

Dr Abbas said: “The viruses are around us and can get to even the healthiest individual. But those who have a strong immune system are able to counter the attack and feel better in two days of treatment with enough rest and fluids. However, young children going to nursery, schools, people with diabetes and geriatric patients usually get a more serious infection that can take anything between 5-7 and even 10 days. In some cases where the fever is too high and the patient gets a deeper chest infection, we usually advise hospitalisation.”

Dr Wazni added: “In some cases, people develop secondary bacterial infections and are unable to recover soon. In a limited number of cases, the fever is specifically caused due to influenza and there is a risk of the patient developing bronchial pneumonia, and we hospitalise the patient.”

Usually treatment for virus infection is symptomatic where doctors prescribe anti-histamines, paracetamol, cough syrups etc to counter headache, body ache, cough and cold.

“Only in some cases patients experience weakness after getting up from a prolonged viral attack. We call this post-viral asthenia, which means lack of energy and strength after a viral infection. The patient is advised to rest a lot, have plenty of fluids and strengthen the immune system,” added Dr Abbas.

Both specialists said residents should be extra vigilant for one more month as viral infections subside by the end of February.

Preventive steps

  1. Avoid crowded areas.
  2. Use hand sanitisers.
  3. Drink plenty of fluids.
  4. Make sure of getting 8 hours of rest as good rest keeps the immune system strong.
  5. De-stress frequently as stress levels lower immune response.
  6. If feeling feverish, consult your GP immediately.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

How genetic testing can help

News Gallery

More whales strand in New Zealand

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?